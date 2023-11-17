by Tim Heffer

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) – The debate over engine performance highlighted the dilemma facing aerospace companies at this week’s Dubai Airshow – the hottest part of the jet market is also the hottest part of the world.

Airlines want to save on fuel and keep maintenance costs as low as possible. But those forces are pulling against each other in sandy or dusty environments like the Gulf and India.

“There’s a problem for Rolls-Royce and Airbus because that’s the sector that’s buying these airplanes and if the engine issue is resolved there will be a large number of them,” Emirates Airline Chairman Tim Clark told reporters this week. Will buy these.”

The chief of the world’s largest international carrier was speaking amid talks to buy dozens of Airbus A350-1000 jets powered by Rolls-Royce’s XWB-97 engines, which are currently at loggerheads over maintenance and pricing issues.

Emirates and Rolls resolved differences at the last minute with a deal for a small quantity of the smaller A350-900, whose engine maintenance is considered easier to predict.

The rare public controversy comes as engine makers want more rewards for investing in new technology as they offer airlines fuel savings on every mile flown.

GE Aerospace created the environment under the leadership of CEO Larry Culp. “We will still look for opportunities to pay appropriately for the value we have created,” he told Reuters after half-year earnings in July.

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over in January this year, has indicated that the company will no longer write unprofitable contracts to win new deals, having already made provisions for £1.4 billion in loss-making contracts.

Critics say engine makers are paying the price for past show-downs when they aggressively wooed airlines with conflicting promises of huge fuel savings and trouble-free performance.

The airline industry, which operates on tighter margins than many of its suppliers, is generally not sympathetic.

“I don’t really want to have airplanes that break down all the time. I want to be a service,” Emirates President Tim Clark told reporters this week.

Rolls-Royce said it was considering ways to improve durability but denied that its XWB-97 was “defective”.

At the center of this week’s conversation is a high-wire act between fuel efficiency and sustainability.

To achieve the fuel savings that airlines were promised when the engines were sold, typically around 15-20%, they would have to run hotter and push the new materials to the limits.

But doing so causes additional wear and tear.

Sand and dust can clog the cooling holes and erode the leading edges of the blade, reducing performance and forcing additional repairs.

Representatives said this is especially a problem for newer types of engines that are sold using guaranteed service deals.

insurance-type deals

While the visible face of engine manufacturers is technology, the way they generate most of their income resembles insurance.

Jet engines are usually sold at a loss but their designers make money on repairs and servicing that can last up to 20 years.

Rather than charging for repairs when problems arise, engine manufacturers increasingly make long-term deals based on flight hours, and agree to cover the costs of planned and unanticipated interruptions.

“It’s an insurance policy,” said an engine industry source.

For airlines this means having predictable costs.

For engine manufacturers this means generating cash as soon as the engine enters service rather than waiting for it to go to the shop.

Those complex calculations become increasingly untenable in the sandy or dusty areas of the Gulf and India.

With each “stack” of life-limited parts costing millions of dollars, accurately predicting how many such organ transplants each engine will require during its life is critical.

A faulty or maintenance-prone engine can become a financial time-bomb, said one industry executive. Emirates’ Clark said Rolls wanted to increase hourly pricing to accommodate such high costs. Rolls-Royce declined to comment on pricing.

Rolls now faces a dilemma whether to invest more in the XWB-97 to help Airbus better compete with the Boeing 777X after Emirates ordered 90 more competing GE-powered planes.

Refusing to do so would underline Erginbilgic’s tough stance on profitability for investors, but would risk giving up wide-body market share to Boeing and GE and upsetting Airbus.

Some analysts believe the cash would be better used elsewhere.

Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said, “Rolls-Royce has stopped chasing market share at any cost: it has learned to do that and it no longer needs to.”

(Reporting by Tim Heffer; additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Pesha Magid, Sarah Young and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by David Evans)

