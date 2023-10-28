economically terrible times - Business News

The parade of monsters this Halloween season can’t hold a candelabra to the truly terrifying creatures of finance.

In fact, a recent survey playfully suggests just that.

A PC Financial poll found that six in 10 respondents in Canada find reviewing their past six months of expenses scarier than watching a horror movie. Plus, one in four people would rather deal with corpses than meet with a financial planner, and 57 percent would rather spend a night in a haunted house than see how much they spend on takeout.

“I thought it was crazy that people are afraid to even look at how much they spend on takeout,” says Jackie Porter, a certified financial planner at Carte Wealth Management Inc. in Mississauga.

Again, she adds, it’s a really scary time economically.

High inflation, rising interest rates and volatile markets are raging demons wreaking havoc on Canadians’ finances.

Given that Halloween is almost here, the following magicians of money offer their take on the most terrifying cash-eating creatures of finance that haunt household budgets year-round.

Vampires that drain your budget

It’s very easy to sign up online for recurring goods and services for a small monthly fee. Yet those outlays can slowly sap people’s financial vitality.

“They’re like energy vampires, only with your money,” says Porter.

The best way to combat this draining effect is not to garlic, but to take a hard look at monthly bank statements to inform and guard against the accumulation of micro-payments – such as a streaming TV service that is rarely used. Is. It’s not just a monthly subscription; It’s generally a lack of awareness about where the money is going.

“The average person doesn’t know, and they’re really afraid to know.”

But those who dare are better off for it, Porter says.

“Understanding where your money is ultimately empowering, but deciding to break out of the trap of your own mind—that’s the scary part.”

The scariest phrase an investor can hear

History cannot be on a repeating cycle like a Twilight Zone episode.

But uncovering the facts of the buried past may help ward off the evil spirits of the present, whispering in the ears of frightened investors that, ‘This time, it’s different,’ says chief investment officer at Lionridge Capital Management Inc. Officer Hardev Bains says.

“It’s actually the title of a book, but it’s a frequently used term in the industry.”

Two famous American economists, Carmen M. Reinhart and Kenneth S. The full title of Rogoff’s eponymous book is This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial FollyAnd it focuses primarily on financial crises and how each crisis seems unique, when in fact, they often have common characteristics.

Furthermore, fearful investors usually cause them to do the same thing over and over again: buy high and sell low.

This time is different

,

This time is different

Bains says this concept is especially applicable to overhyped financial assets like cryptocurrencies before they bottom out.

Either way, “When you hear someone say these words, run the other way.”

beware of the black swan

Except for the financial black swans, swans are beautiful, says Jessica Moorhouse, an Ontario-based money expert and host of the More Money Podcast. “Black swans are unexpected but devastating events that can have severe negative impacts on the economy and the stock market.” Examples of black swans are the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic. Yet according to the previously mentioned book about financial crises, black swans are not as unique or rare as they may seem. Indeed, Moorhouse says they occur with relative frequency: the dot-com crash of the early 2000s, the flash crash of the early 2010s, and the most recent post-pandemic inflation/rate hike torture chamber.

These corpses don’t need brains

In the world of finance, the dead are alive and well. Except they’re not living on fresh human flesh. They are feeding on unsuspecting investors’ dollars. They come in many forms, from zombie funds to zombie companies – already dead assets roaming the markets eating up the unsuspecting investor’s capital. But the scariest of all are zombie portfolios, says Rob Tetrault, portfolio manager at Tetrault Wealth Advisory Group at Canaccord Genuity Corp. in Winnipeg.

“These are portfolios that have no strategic vision, no personalization, no direction, ruthless asset allocation and a lack of oversight,” he says. Never readjusted and always underperforming, he added, these zombies impact the investments of “vast portions of the Canadian population,” unaware of them until it’s too late.

Ghost of Global GDP

These animals may not have the ugly appearance of a typical monster. In fact, best-selling author and founder Kelly Keehan says the devils in question often seem more fair than edgy ones. financial workplace,

“Fraudsters are lurking around every corner these days, trying to separate hard-working Canadians from their money,” says the author of . Talk to me about money: How to save, spend, and feel good about your money during COVID and other times of financial crisis,

And as of June 30, according to data from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, they have stolen an estimated $283 million from Canadians. Globally, fraud and cyber crime are serious threats. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the impact of cybercrime could reach US$13 trillion annually by 2025, or one-tenth of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Without a doubt, the most “scary place” is social media, says Keehn, where fraudsters seek to befriend innocent people, fool and deceive them.

“Thieves manage to trick users who are secure on their smartphones in their homes, without them realizing that the person they are interacting with may be an impostor.”

In short: be careful!

