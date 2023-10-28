(Daniel Lynch)

Demand for London’s elite homes is falling as rising living costs and interest rates hit second-time buyers, leading figures have warned.

Analysis from estate agents Benham & Reeves showed that buyer interest was lowest in October for homes priced between £400,000 and £499,999 in the capital.

According to the firm’s analysis of Rightmove listings, it is also the price point covering the highest number of capital properties for sale – excluding pools over £1 million.

The bracket below this, £300,000 to £399,999, had the second highest number of homes available and the second lowest level of buyer interest, confirming this trend.

Demand is calculated by the estate agent as a percentage of listed properties sold under offer or under contract. More than three-quarters of the 19,116 London homes listed above £1 million had that level of buyer interest at the snapshot date of 19 October.

This compares with 59 per cent of 16,535 properties in the more stringent £400,000-£499,999 bracket and 60 per cent of 14,419 in the swathe below.

Demand rose again to 67 per cent for the 2,531 homes listed between £100,000 and £199,999, and to 68 per cent for the handful of places available below that level.

According to Rightmove, the average asking price for a home in London this summer was £685,200, although Benham and Reeves found that on October 19 there were only 10,121 homes listed between £600,000 and £699,999 in the capital. Buyer interest was running at 65 per cent, which is below the levels of both affordable and more expensive properties.

exhausted equity

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of search specialist Garrington Property Finders, says it is “not surprising” that average-priced homes are seeing low demand.

“The midpoint is a weird second-stage segment of the market,” he adds. “Buyers are always relying on equity cushions and earnings to get onto the property ladder.

“The decline in prices means they have seen that reduction over the last 12 months, and with borrowing costs exceeding wage inflation, the next rung of the ladder is, for many, feeling a step too far. “

Hopper said that at lower prices, investors are attracted by higher rental yields and first-time buyers benefit from falling values.

“The top end of the market is less dependent on debt, has more equity, and is making more discretionary choices when it comes to purchasing.”

Adrian Anderson, director of mortgage broker Anderson Harris, agreed that primary house-hunters were currently more active than other groups.

“The busiest part of the market for us at the moment are first-time buyers looking to get out of the ultra-competitive rental market,” he says. “They accept mortgage rates as they are because they have for years. Don’t have a habit of ultra-low interest.

“Next time buyers will have enjoyed cheap mortgages for years and adjusted their lifestyle accordingly. Going from a two-bed home on a two per cent mortgage to a four-bed family home on a six per cent mortgage is a huge change and people are paying attention to the numbers.

Anderson says while some people will reevaluate their budget or wait for rates to soften, others will press on regardless, and the decision often depends on individual circumstances.

reset expectations

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, says: “Equity and cash-rich buyers in the capital, who are often at the top of the market, are at an advantage given their reduced reliance on the mortgage market.

“Lower prices will put buyers under greater pressure as they try to navigate one of the least affordable housing markets in the country. Leveraged buyers are having to reset their expectations and this will happen to a greater extent where there is a disproportionately heavy reliance on the mortgage market.

Marcus Dixon, director of UK residential research at property specialist JLL, says: “Across London, the top end of the market has been the most resilient in the face of rising interest rates, with several million more cash and equity rich buyers. Pound home in.

“The rising cost of borrowing means people who want to buy will face higher costs, either meaning budgets are squeezed or buyers staying out of the market.”

Mark von Grunderer, director of Benham & Reeves, says: “When it comes to current market performance, it is clear that London is currently being driven by the £1 million-plus market, as demand at this price range is not only Not only is it the highest, but it is also the level of stock making its way into the market.

“This does not mean that there is not good levels of stock at other price ranges, or demand for that matter.

“However, the lower end of the market is certainly more sensitive to the uncertainty of the current economic landscape as well as the increased cost of purchasing due to rising mortgage rates in recent times.”

Housing availability and demand by price point

price range Homes listed on Rightmove in London Proportion under STC offered or sold £0- £99,999 537 68% £100,000-£199,999 2,531 67% £200,000- £299,999 8,364 61% £300,000- £399,999 14,419 60% £400,000- £499,999 16,535 59% £500,000- £599,999 13,348 63% £600,000- £699,999 10,121 65% £700,000-£799,999 7,244 68% £800,000-£899,999 5,172 69% £900,000-£999,999 3,648 71% £1 million+ 19,116 77%

Source: Benham & Reeves analysis of Rightmove data, correct as at 19 October 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com