Economic, Housing and Mortgage Market Outlook – November 2023

Recent developments in the US economy

The US economy continued to grow at a strong pace in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s (BEA) advance estimate of real gross domestic product (GDP). The economy expanded at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.9%, which was the strongest GDP print since the fourth quarter of 2021 and reflects the resilience of the US economy. Growth was led by consumer spending, which grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.0% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.8% in the second quarter. Private inventory investment and residential fixed investment also contributed positively to this growth. Residential investment reversed nine consecutive quarters of decline, rising for the first time since the first quarter of 2021.

The labor market is showing signs of softening as the economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than expected, compared to 190,000 jobs, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). September and August’s payroll gains were revised up a combined 101,000 jobs, with a softening in October. Job growth in October was driven by health care, government and social assistance. Manufacturing employment declined the most by 35,000, led by a 33,000 decline in the motor vehicles and parts category due to the United Auto Workers strike.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October, the highest rate since January 2022, with the number of unemployed individuals also rising to 6.5 million. The labor force participation rate and employment-to-population ratio remained relatively unchanged at 62.7% and 60.2%, respectively. Despite slowing job growth and rising unemployment, the overall labor market remains strong. Job openings remained at a high of 9.6 million in September, according to the BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). The ratio of job openings to unemployed persons remains relatively high at 1.5 until September 2023.

Although inflation has declined, it still remains high. The BEA estimates the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index to rise 0.4% month-on-month in September 2023 and 3.4% year-on-year. Core inflation (PCE price index excluding food and energy) rose 3.7% from last September and 0.3% from August 2023. While inflation is running low, the annual growth rate remains well above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of 2%. At the press conference following the November 2 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that ” There is still a long way to go to bring inflation down to a sustained two per cent level.”

Recent developments in the US housing market

In the housing market, home sales remain morbid, with total home sales declining by 10% on a year-on-year basis in September 2023. Existing home sales reported by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) were at their lowest level ever. Thirteen years, down 2% month-on-month and 15.4% year-on-year in September. The rate lock-in effect has caused many existing homeowners to drop out of the market, leaving the inventory of homes for sale low. The number of existing homes for sale declined 8.1% year-over-year in September. The importance of new home sales to the housing market has increased as the share of total new home sales increased to 16.1%, the highest share since 2005. The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that sales of new homes hit an annual rate of 759,000 in September 2023, up 12.3% from August and up 33.9% from September 2022. Overall, inventory of new homes for sale is down 5.4% from last year.

High interest rates are also hurting the confidence of homebuilders. The housing market index has fallen to its lowest level in three consecutive months since January 2023, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) report. To support slow sales, homebuilders are offering incentives and price cuts. According to NAHB, in October, 32% of builders reported home price reductions with an average price discount of 6%. Pending contracts for existing home sales remain near historically low levels, as measured by NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index. The index increased 1.1% month-over-month in September 2023 and decreased 11% from September 2022, with year-over-year declines in all regions across the US. Exacerbating supply-side issues, housing starts and permits, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, were both down 7.2% year-over-year in September.

Recent developments in the US mortgage market

The US mortgage market is stagnant due to high mortgage interest rates. While the FOMC paused rate hikes for the third time in November this year, longer-term yields have been on the rise with the 10-year Treasury yield rising by more than half a percentage point over the past few months. Long-term yields are rising due to such factors as expectations that rates will remain high for a longer period of time, rising government deficits, stronger-than-expected economic growth and a tight labor market. Mortgage rates increased following these long-term treasuries. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, as measured by Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey®, increased each week in September and October. By the last week of October, the average mortgage rate reached an all-time high of 7.79%, its highest level since November 2000.

According to the Federal Reserve Board’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices (SLOOS), released in October 2023, banks have increased their lending practices across all categories of residential real estate loans, except home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). It is reported that the loan standards have been tightened. Government residential mortgages, which were unchanged. The percentage of banks tightening lending for all residential mortgages reached 13% by the October 2023 release, up from about 3% in the October 2022 release. 20-50% of banks reported stricter lending standards for jumbo residential qualified mortgages (QM), residential non-QM as well as HELOCs. Additionally, 10% to 20% of banks reported tighter standards on non-jumbo, non-GSE eligible residential QM and subprime residential mortgages. About 10% of banks reported tightening standards for GSE-eligible mortgages.

Tighter financial conditions, reflected in both higher mortgage rates and SLOs, have contributed to the contraction in mortgage activity. Mortgage applications in October 2023 were the lowest since May 1995, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly applications survey. We estimate that through the first three quarters of 2023, mortgage originations are down approximately 30% compared to the same period a year ago.

Higher rates and tighter financial conditions are also beginning to impact consumer credit performance, especially for credit cards. Credit card performance is worsening, with about 8% of credit card balances turning 30 or more days delinquent, while about 6% of credit card balances turning into serious delinquencies. The increase in delinquency for auto loans has been more modest, with about 4% of auto loan balances critically delinquent and only a twelve basis point increase in the transition to serious delinquency from 2.41% to 2.53%. On the other hand, the share of mortgage non-performing loans and the share of loans converting into delinquency are very low compared to other types of loans.

Approach

We expect US economic growth to slow in the fourth quarter of 2023 and remain slow throughout 2024. Slow economic growth will result in slowing payroll employment growth and an increase in the unemployment rate. While the economy will avoid slipping into recession, slow growth and weak employment will dampen consumer spending. Inflation will continue to moderate but remain above the FOMC’s 2% target over the next year and monetary policy will remain accommodative.

With inflation remaining elevated and the FOMC refraining from cutting rates, long-term Treasury yields will remain high in the near term. We expect the recent volatility in Treasury yields to subside, allowing for modest cuts in mortgage rates. However, mortgage rates are unlikely to fall below 6% in the short term as higher is true for the long story.

Higher mortgage rates and a slowing economy will pose challenges to the housing market. Home sales will remain close to current levels and inventory will not increase substantially as the mortgage rate lock-in effect locks existing homeowners into their current residence. Favorable demographics will keep the share of first-time homebuyers high and with limited inventory, home prices will remain under pressure. In this scenario, home prices nationally would increase by 5.4% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024.

Mortgage origination volumes are expected to remain low throughout 2024 before a modest increase in 2025. Even though home prices are rising, low sales volumes will keep purchase mortgage volumes low. While mortgage rates remain above 6%, refinancing activity will be very limited. Overall, total mortgage origination activity will remain low for most of 2024, but will begin to increase toward the end of the year and will see modest growth in 2025.

November 2023 Spotlight:

Young adult home buyers are following the home ownership code

Potential first-time homebuyers (FTHBs) have faced high home prices and recently the highest mortgage rates in a generation. Yet despite these affordability challenges, youth have been a key driver of the FTHB housing market. From 2017 to 2022, there were more than 12.6 million FTHBs in the United States, an increase of 4 million FTHBs compared to the previous 5-year period (2011 to 2016). How have they been able to crack the homeownership code?

There are many ways homebuyers are getting help, especially when it comes to down payments. In our previous analysis, we show that while savings and inheritance are the number one source for down payments, help from friends and families is also a fundamental source of down payment assistance. In the latest available data, according to the National Survey of Mortgage Origination (NSMO), 22% of borrowers used the help of family and friends for a down payment in 2020.4 More interestingly, using the latest available national mortgage database In our analysis (NMDB),5 we find that household assistance extends beyond down payment assistance to co-borrowing. While co-borrowing with a spouse or partner is the most common form of co-borrowing, there has been an increase in co-borrowing by 25-34 year olds with a 55+ co-borrower (exhibit 1, previous page). For example, in 2000, the share of young adult FTHB with a co-borrower aged 55+ was 0.6%. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, the share reached 2.5%.6

Source: www.freddiemac.com