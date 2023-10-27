Economic growth so strong, Republicans are literally speechless

In recent years, as job growth in the United States has surged and the unemployment rate has fallen to levels unprecedented in more than 50 years, Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have responded to the news by ignoring the data. Month after month, the economy adds hundreds of thousands of jobs, and I anxiously await the responses from GOP congressional leaders.

Of course, the party is literally at a loss for words.

It is against this backdrop that the Commerce Department released new data about 24 hours ago, which points to strong economic growth in the United States during the summer (July to September). In fact, GDP for the quarter reached 4.9% – an unprecedented growth level during Donald Trump’s first three years in office – exceeding expectations.

It was, by any reasonable measure, “stellarThe news gets better when combined with recent data pointing to low unemployment and falling inflation rates.

Naturally, I was curious how Republicans would react to this news. Some options came to mind.

Key GOP officials may say a strong economic recovery is good, but President Joe Biden doesn’t deserve any credit. Perhaps they will argue that it is too early to appreciate the good news because there is still a lot of economic work to do. Perhaps they would argue that the United States economy is a giant beast, and that it is unrealistic to think that the White House agenda is uniquely responsible for the changes that occur over time.

But as it turns out, Republicans went with a completely different approach: They simply ignored the good news as if it didn’t happen.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t bother to issue any kind of statement, and new House Speaker Mike Johnson was also silent — except to tell Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he believes the U.S. economy “It’s in the tank”, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Republican National Committee like acknowledged the GDP report – it issued a statement arguing that “Bidenomics is a failure”, which appears to conflict with the news Americans are just receiving – though it made no mention of the actual data.

There is no big secret here. Party leaders have almost certainly concluded that if they comment on good news, more Americans might hear about it — and that’s the last thing the GOP wants. On the other hand, there is political utility in seeing it.

But Republican silence doesn’t change the fact that the latest economic data is spectacular.

