Economists at Bank of America issued a report Thursday warning of “potential further turbulence” for the national housing market by 2024, and dismissing theories of another crash.

“We believe the (housing recession) of the 1980s is a better analogy for today’s market than the 2008 housing crash,” wrote Jesse Park and Michael Gapen, U.S. economists at Bank of America Securities.

In the 1980s, rising inflation prompted the US Federal Reserve to double mortgage interest rates, reaching 18.6% in 1981, the country’s all-time high. Although this growth helped reduce inflation, it led to a sharp decline in economic activity.

Local real estate experts shared similar predictions for the future of the Central Florida market. The Orlando Regional Realtors Association, one of Florida’s largest local trade associations, has published the data in its two most recent market reports.

In August, the monthly document reported a slight cooling in the market with a slight decline in sales. This followed a July report that showed the average house price had fallen slightly for the first time since the beginning of the year.

The same report also showed that mortgage interest rates finally dropped. However, they still stand as Central Florida’s second-highest rate in 20 years, at 6.7% – the highest in 20 years remains at 7% in October of 2022.

Rose Kemp, president-elect of ORRA, a Realtor company for 23 years, said that, although the changes are “minute,” she believes they move toward potential stabilization of the market, following a period of the highest housing costs in Florida history. Let’s point out.

However, this slight cooldown should not be confused with a housing crash, Kemp said. Those conditions for a drop no longer exist, he said.

“We are seeing stability in our market. We’re not looking at, ‘Oh my God. Prices are going to come down by 20-30%. We are not in that market. This is not 2007, 2008. We don’t have those kinds of factors,” Kemp said.

ORRA’s Market Conditions Report found a $5,000 decline in the median home price for August, which follows a $5,000 decline in the median home price in July. Kemp said these changes are to be expected, as spring and summer are the most active months in the market, usually followed by a lull in the fall and winter months.

This slowdown in real estate transactions, including falling prices, gives buyers more purchasing power, but is a big disappointment to people waiting for the crash before buying, Kemp said.

Bank of America Securities Presents Exhibit 1: Mortgage Rates and Housing Affordability. The October 5, 2023 report said mortgage rates have recently risen and affordability is near historic lows.

He said people interested in buying should consider doing so now, before housing prices become even less affordable – or risk renting for the next 10 years.

“I saw buyers earlier this year who just decided to wait because they thought, ‘Oh, there’s going to be foreclosure’ and all this stuff. There wasn’t. There wasn’t. What happened was that interest rates went up. Gone,” Kemp said.

His comments about the market echoed a BofA Securities report, which predicted that a record reduction in housing inventory coupled with the highest mortgage interest rates in decades is likely to lead to a recession in the housing market – not another crash.

Current ORRA President Lisa Hill, a real estate consultant in Central Florida, said that, even though higher interest rates usually mean lower prices, that did not happen this time. The average home price for the area rose every month this year until its most recent decline in July, while rates either remained flat or increased every month.

It’s unusual, he said, but the market was recovering from the pandemic — it still is. In 2020 and 2021, buyers saw interest rates as low as 2.65%. Hill said these rates probably won’t come back and he doesn’t think they will drop anytime soon.

This leads to a shortage of supply, he said, as owners become reluctant to sell their homes.

“What we are seeing is that you have people who bought back when interest rates were 2.5 to 3%. They’re going to sit on those houses now because, why would they sell that house for 2.5 or 3% and go to about 7%?” Hill said.

The lack of inventory on the market is the main factor driving high housing prices in Central Florida, Hill said, especially as so many people continue to move in as new residents.

In September, Zillow reported that Florida is now the second-hottest housing market in the US, overtaking New York state from its former position. Combined with the current housing shortage and high interest rates, the combination perpetuates a “lock in” effect on the real estate business that could lead to a national recession, as Park and Gapen referenced in their BofA Securities report.

However, economists pointed to something that could keep the market going next year.

“The upside is that some sales activity should be supported by Millennials reaching prime home-buying age, and single-family construction permits remain consistent,” the report said. “This could help the housing market maintain some of its momentum without collapsing.”

Lillian Hernandez Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.

Source: www.wmfe.org