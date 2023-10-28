Americans opened their wallets again in September and spent lavishly on cars, concert tickets and more. However, income has not kept up with spending, raising questions about how long this can continue.

Juana Summers, host:

Statistics show that Americans bought a lot of cars and concert tickets last month. He also spent on travel, shelling out money for airline tickets and hotel rooms. All that spending helped keep the economy afloat despite the highest interest rates in more than two decades. So how long can we keep this going? We’re going to talk for a few minutes with NPR’s Scott Horsley.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Hi, Juana.

SUMMERS: So Scott, there’s a ton of economic data out this week. You are investigating it. What is this telling us?

HORSLEY: It’s telling us that the consumer is king – or at least trying to live like it. This morning, we learned that there was a huge increase in personal spending in September, and that spending was quite widespread. As you pointed out, people bought a lot of cars last month, even though cars and car loans are quite expensive these days. Wells Fargo economist Tim Quinlan says people also spent a lot more on services like travel and eating out.

Tim Quinlan: It’s still hard to get restaurant reservations and it’s still hard to find a contractor to come to a house to do work, despite all the concerns about the housing market. So the strength of the services sector has been much more resilient than people expected, even as recently as a few months ago.

HORSLEY: And these September numbers indicate a really strong quarter for the economy. GDP grew at an annual rate of just under 5% in the last three months. That’s the best quarter of growth in nearly two years, and it’s been largely fueled by consumers who have defied expectations and just kept spending.

Summers: Okay, keep spending, but where are these guys getting the money, Scott?

HORSLEY: Yeah, that’s the rub. We have a very strong job market. Unemployment is below 4%, so a lot of people are working, and wages are rising. But the increase in salaries last month did not keep pace with the increase in expenditure. So Quinlan says, at some point, something has to give.

Quinlan: Obviously, you can eat the savings for a while. You can borrow from a credit card for a short period of time, but this is not a sustainable framework for long-term spending growth.

HORSLEY: The personal savings rate rose at the beginning of the pandemic, but has declined significantly since then. People are now saving less than 4% of their disposable income. That’s less than half the pre-pandemic savings rate, so it’s not much of a relief.

Summers: I mean, Scott, thinking about this on a personal level, lately, when I go to the grocery store, it feels like I have to go to the grocery store to buy groceries for my house compared to before. I’m spending a ton more money, and it adds up really fast. How much of the extra expense we’re talking about is just higher prices?

HORSLEY: High prices are part of the story. But, you know, spending grew faster than prices in September, so people are putting more into their shopping basket as well. Certainly, if inflation comes down, that helps. And it’s down significantly from its peak last summer, but prices are still rising faster than the Federal Reserve expected. Fed policymakers are scheduled to meet this coming week. And they are expected to keep interest rates steady, but they will probably leave the door open to another rate hike in the future if that is necessary to get inflation back to 2%.

Summers: There’s been a lot of concern that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes would send the economy into recession, and it looks like it’s going the other way. So what?

HORSLEY: Yes, this Timex is in economy. It licks and keeps ticking. I know it doesn’t make any sense…

HORSLEY: …For people who use their smartphones just to tell the time. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was interviewed on Bloomberg TV yesterday, and she expressed some joy that this economy has defied all those gloomy forecasts. He acknowledged that the economy is unlikely to grow at the rapid pace of the last quarter, but he does not think it is going to go into a tailspin.

JANET YELLEN: You don’t really see any signs of a recession here. You know, what we have looks like a soft landing with very good outcomes for the American economy.

HORSLEY: And if we get a soft landing, it’s strong consumer demand that is keeping the jet from spreading along the way.

Summers: NPR’s Scott Horsley. Thank you.

HORSLEY: You’re welcome.

