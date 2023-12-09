Economic and Market Report: Global and EU Auto Industry – First Three Quarters 2023 – ACEA

ACEA’s Economic and Market Reports provide current and forecast data on car sales, production and trade in Europe and global markets.

key insights

sale

EU car sales rose nearly 17% in the first three quarters of 2023, with 12% growth forecast for the full year

EU car sales are expected to grow 2.5% in 2024, although at a slower pace than in 2023.

Sales of battery-electric cars to rise 55% in the first three quarters of 2023. The share of battery-electric models is expected to increase to 14.5% by the end of 2023.

Japanese and American car sales saw strong growth in the first three quarters of 2023, rising by nearly 18% and more than 15%, respectively.

In contrast, China’s car market stalled in the first three quarters of 2023, growing a nominal 0.2%

Globally, car sales to grow nearly 9% in first three quarters of 2023

Production

More than nine million cars were produced in the EU in the first three quarters of 2023, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2022.

The US produced nearly six million cars, an increase of 11.2

China produced 17.5 million cars in the first three quarters, growing at a slower pace of 4.7% than other major car-producing regions.

Japan produced 5.6 million cars in the first three quarters, an increase of 18.5%

Business

EU car trade to record trade surplus of €70 million in the first three quarters of 2023, an increase of 4.7%

China was the top importer of EU-made cars in terms of both volume and value, with an impressive growth of 58.1%, representing 17.2% of the market.

The US and UK car import markets grew by an impressive 62.4% and 33.2% respectively

In the first three quarters of 2023, the export value of EU-made cars to the UK and the US increased by 28.1% and 16% respectively – to China, the export value decreased by almost 18%.

download

