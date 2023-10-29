Ecologists say the human population is a bubble that will collapse this century. Is he right?

for 99.9% homo sapiens‘In the 250,000 years we have been on planet Earth, our population has been less than a billion individuals, and for most of that time, the evolutionary curve of our species was relatively flat. However, since 1800, the human population has rapidly declined from less than one billion to 8.1 billion. We now occupy almost all of the globe and consume vastly more resources than the Earth can provide over the long term.

As eminent ecologist William E. Rees argues in an ominous new paper, this is a recipe for impending disaster.

boom and bust cycle

For 40 years, Rees taught at the University of British Columbia, focusing on global environmental trends and planning related to sustainable socioeconomic development. His most notable academic contribution is the concept of “ecological footprint”, “the amount of environmental resources required to produce goods and services that support a person’s lifestyle.”

As an ecologist, Rees is well aware that species of all types often go through boom and bust cycles. When resources are abundant and threats are few, they reproduce and grow. But when resources dry up, perhaps due to over-consumption or environmental change, the species’ population will decline rapidly.

Rees’s painfully simple proposal in his new paper is that humans are no different from any other species. Thus, we are as sensitive to population decline as we are to rapid growth. ,homo sapiens is an evolved species, a product of natural selection and still subject to the same natural laws and forces influencing the development of all living organisms,” he wrote.

And make no mistake, we are at the peak of a boom on the brink of recession, he says. The 700% growth of human population over the past two centuries, accompanied by a 100-fold expansion of real world product, is accompanied by anomalies resulting from massive use of fossil fuels, deforestation, mining and arable land destruction. This has pushed us into an ecological state of “overshoot”, where we are consuming more resources than are replenished and producing more waste than the ecosystem can handle. The only question is when will the bubble of humanity collapse. Rees predicts this will happen within our lifetime.

He wrote, “The global economy will inevitably shrink and humanity will face a major population ‘recovery’ this century.”

A population “improvement”

How bad will it be? Rees cites estimates that the number of humans the Earth can support in the long term ranges from 100 million to 3 billion people. Therefore, he estimates that population and civilization collapse would be quite bad indeed. He also briefly sketched how this might occur.

“As parts of the planet become uninhabitable, we should expect faltering agriculture, food shortages and possibly prolonged famine. Sea level rise over the next century will flood many coastal cities; The breakdown of national highways and maritime transport networks is likely to cut off other cities from food, land, energy and other essential resources. “Some large metropolitan areas will become unsupportable and may not survive the century.”

After population recovery, Rees predicts a more primitive future.

“It may well be that the best case of the future will, indeed, be powered by renewable energy, but in the form of human muscle, draft horses, mules and oxen supplemented by mechanical water-wheels and wind-mills. Will be.”

False prophet of doom?

Of course, Reece’s opinion is not destiny. If this sounds familiar, that’s because much of it is a rehashed version of what Paul Ehrlich wrote in his 1968 book. population bomb, Thomas Malthus made the same argument in 1798. For the last 225 years, reality has proved them wrong. There is no solid evidence that conditions on Earth have changed so much that the collapse of human populations is inevitable or even likely. Indeed, as productivity has increased and technology has advanced, we are making more things but using fewer resources.

Furthermore, UN demographers estimate that the human population will peak at approximately 10.4 billion people in the mid-2080s, after which it will taper off and decline. Rather than a catastrophic collapse, this natural recession will be the result of higher standards of living, birth control, and changing attitudes on sustainability, among other causes. In short, the United Nations, along with most other scientists, predict that humans will effectively opt for a reduction in numbers rather than us opting for it in a dramatic and deadly manner.

In places, Rees’s paper sounds like the ramblings of an elderly ecologist understandably angry at the damage humanity has wreaked on the natural world. Throughout the article there are arbitrary slurs aimed at a variety of targets: short-sighted politicians, naive techno-optimists, and overly optimistic scientists. He is also quite irritated by those who insist that climate change is the biggest problem facing humanity, when the real problem is us – or rather, many of us.

Nevertheless, Rees’s arguments should not be completely ignored. The accomplished ecologist has distinguished himself through decades of scholarship. He draws on history to correctly note that many major civilizations throughout human history have collapsed and suffered death, often resulting from ecological overgrowth within their respective habitats. He believes the same thing will happen again if we are not careful. Let’s make sure to prove him wrong.

