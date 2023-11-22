ECC rejects gas cess proposal

Pakistan’s economic managers have rejected a proposal to impose another cess on gas consumers to cover the 50% price difference on subsidized gas supplies to fertilizer plants.

One of the various proposals was to recover the price difference on provision of gas to two fertilizer plants – Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura) and Agritech – by imposing a cess on gas consumers.

The Petroleum Division had recently presented the proposal in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

It said Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has been granted permission to continue supplying gas to Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech plants at the re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) tariff notified by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for urea production. Permission may be granted. From November 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 on full cost recovery basis.

The ECC was informed that a committee comprising Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Finance and Secretary Industry had met to deliberate on the provision of RLNG to Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech plants.

Some options were examined during the meeting. It was suggested to recover the full RLNG cost from both the fertilizer producers. The second option was to spread the difference in prices of RLNG and indigenous gas between the two plants.

Another option was to spread the difference between the prices of RLNG and indigenous gas across the industry and the committee also proposed to spread the difference of gas price on captive power plants.

It was suggested to shift both plants to the Mari Petroleum Network. Another proposal was to take the full contribution from the provinces to cover the price difference. The final option was to impose a cess to cover 50% of the price difference while the remaining 50% would be funded by the provinces.

The ECC found that there was already a wave of litigation against the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), therefore, the proposal to impose another cess would not be viable.

Fertilizer manufacturers had received billions of rupees from farmers under GIDC but they did not deposit it in the national treasury. Rather, they filed cases to stop the release of the cess.

The ECC members suggested that financing options such as funding from the Islamic Development Fund and SABIC for urea imports should be explored as this would not impact Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

It noted that Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech can produce 350,000 tonnes of urea when operated from November 2023 to March 2024, provided they are supplied with gas.

The cost of importing 100,000 tonnes of urea was estimated at $40 million, therefore, importing 300,000 tonnes would require $120 million. Besides, Rs 24 billion will be required to subsidize farmers on selling expensive imported urea at market price.

It was pointed out that agriculture was a devolved subject, so the provinces should be taken on board to bear the cost of the subsidy. Moreover, urea imports would require substantial foreign exchange whereas the provinces had not shared the subsidy in the past.

The ECC said urea was smuggled without any checks last year, leading to its shortage. Therefore its actual demand should be assessed through a professional study.

The Petroleum Division highlighted that indigenous gas was being provided to SNGPL-based fertilizer plants at a tariff of Rs 1,050 per million British thermal units (MMBTU) till October 15, 2023, in compliance with the ECC decision.

It was reported that the supply of indigenous gas could be extended only for 15 days i.e. till October 31 as SNGPL did not have indigenous gas to continue supply to both the plants beyond November 1, when domestic consumer demand would increase due to winter. Will go.

“In the absence of indigenous gas, only RLNG can be provided at full cost recovery. If RLNG is provided at indigenous gas tariff, resulting in a difference of Rs 1,050 per MMBTU, it should be taken as subsidy to avoid further revenue loss to SNGPL.

In the absence of indigenous gas supply, such a decision would have a financial impact of Rs 29 billion in terms of tariff differential between RLNG and indigenous gas for the five months from November 2023 to March 2024.

The ECC considered the summary titled “Measures to meet the requirement of urea fertilizer for Rabi season 2023-24” submitted by the Petroleum Division and approved the proposal.

It directed that since urea production would help in reducing the fertilizer demand of the provinces, the cost difference between RLNG and indigenous gas would be borne by the provinces and arrangements would be made for reimbursement to the fertilizer plants or direct payment to SNGPL, as the case may be. yes. Will be developed by Industries and Production Division, Petroleum Division and Finance Division.

