ECB’s Schnabel says inflation data unlikely to lead to rate hike

(Bloomberg) — Another European Central Bank hike in borrowing costs probably won’t happen in light of last week’s consumer-price data, according to Executive Board member Isabelle Schnabel.

Most read from Bloomberg

“The recent inflation numbers make further rate increases less likely,” he said in an interview with Reuters posted on the ECB’s website.

The normally hawkish ECB official spoke days after a report showed euro-zone consumer-price growth slowed to 2.4%, much lower than economists expected. Investors are now squarely focused on an interest rate cut in April, and Schnabel did not rule out such a move.

“We will have to see what is going to happen,” she said. “We have been surprised many times in both directions. Therefore, we should be careful in making statements about something that will happen in six months’ time.

Just a month ago, after October data also showed slowing price growth, Schnabel warned that it was too early to rule out another rate hike and likened the fight to bringing inflation down to the ECB’s 2% target in the long run. Overcoming the last mile. run. Now she seemed more convinced that the background was changing.

Schnabel said, “The November Flash release was a very pleasant surprise.” “Most importantly, underlying inflation, which has proven more stubborn, is now falling faster than we expected. This is quite remarkable. “Overall, the progress in inflation has been encouraging.”

Money markets increased bets on a sharp and deep interest rate cut, falling by almost a quarter point by March and a 150-basis-point reduction by the end of next year. Three weeks ago the chances of a move in the first quarter were almost zero, while at the end of last month only three quarterly points were cut for next year.

Schnabel is not yet confident that prices have been brought under control. Echoing Vice President Luis de Guindos’ comments on Monday, he warned that “we should not prematurely declare victory over inflation.”

“We are expecting an uptick in the coming months,” Schnabel said. “Some fiscal measures and some base effects are going to be reversed, and we cannot rule out that there is going to be a new price rise in energy or food.”

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel echoed similar warnings, warning that geopolitical tensions could also put upward pressure on prices.

Policymakers are expected to keep rates unchanged for the second time when they meet on December 13-14. They will also present for the first time new economic forecasts that extend out to 2026.

UBS economists led by Reinhard Kluge said in a note on Monday that the ECB would likely have to lower its outlook for growth and inflation in 2023 and 2024.

The ECB is currently set to reinvest €1.7 trillion ($1.8 trillion) of bonds maturing from its pandemic emergency portfolio by the end of 2024. However, many officials have pushed to reconsider that stance as the economy overcomes long-lasting pandemic impacts and the bond reduction process moves forward. slowly.

A key feature of so-called PEPP reinvestments is that they can be deployed flexibly across different jurisdictions, acting as a first line of defense against fluctuations on euro-area bond markets.

Schnabel said, “As President Lagarde mentioned, the Governing Council is going to discuss reinvestment under PEPP in the near future and I leave it to you to interpret what that means.”

He stressed that any decision would not be a “big deal”.

“It’s clear that there’s going to be a discussion,” Schnabel said, “It’s also clear that at some point we’re going to end PEPP reinvestment altogether. The amounts involved are relatively small and the market is expecting that to happen.” Have been.”

–With assistance from James Hirai.

(Updated with market reaction in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com