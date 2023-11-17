ECB’s Lagarde: There are increasing signs that the global economy is fragmenting into competing blocs

Focusing on Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said a steady decline in the working-age population along with climate disasters increasing every year are set to begin as early as 2025.

His response to these setbacks was that massive investment would be required in a short period of time, which he called “a generational effort”.

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde looks on as she attends the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on September 25, 2023.

Yves Harman | reuters

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that Europe is now at a critical juncture, where the threat of deglobalization, demography and decarbonization looms large.

“There are increasing signs that the global economy is fragmenting into competing blocs,” he said at the European Banking Congress, according to a transcript.

Focusing on Europe, he said climate disasters increasing every year as well as a steady decline in the working-age population are set to begin as early as 2025.

His response to these setbacks was that massive investment would be required in a short period of time, which he called a “generational effort”.

“As new trade barriers emerge, we will need to reevaluate supply chains and invest in new supply chains that are safer, more efficient and closer to home,” Lagarde said in the keynote speech.

“As our society ages, we will need to deploy new technologies so we can produce more with fewer workers. Digitization will help. And as our climate warms, we will need to grow without delay “There will be a need to advance the green transition.”

He said estimates suggest the bloc’s planned green transition will require an additional investment of 620 billion euros ($672 billion) each year by the end of the decade, as well as an additional 125 billion euros per year for digital transformation. Investment will be required.

“Governments have the highest debt since the Second World War and European recovery funding will run out in 2026. Banks will have a central role, but we cannot expect them to take on so much risk on their balance sheets,” he said. , highlights the proposed Capital Markets Union (CMU).

Negotiations on a possible CMU for Europe are still ongoing. Its purpose is to create a single market for capital, making it closer to the capital available in the US

The EU says the official goal is to “make money – investments and savings – flow across the EU so that it can benefit consumers, investors and companies, no matter where they are located.”

Source: www.cnbc.com