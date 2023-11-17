ECB's Lagarde says Europe needs single market surveillance for capital union

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on March 20, 2023. Reuters/Johanna Geron acquires licensing rights

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) – European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Friday Europe needs a capital markets union, including a single supervisor and trading infrastructure, to finance its digitalisation and green transition.

Lagarde said neither heavily indebted governments nor banks could raise the money needed to make the European Union more productive and independent in an increasingly fragmented world.

The European Commission says the EU needs 620 billion euros ($672 billion) every year until 2030 for the green transition and 125 billion euros annually for digitalization.

“It is clear that we cannot rely on our existing framework to finance this investment,” Lagarde told a conference. “We will not succeed in making these changes if we don’t get the CMU (Capital Markets Union) back on track.”

Companies that want to digitize or decarbonize are unable to find the necessary finance, he said, with nearly 40% of respondents in an ECB survey of small and medium-sized enterprises lamenting the lack of willingness of investors to finance green investments. Is.

And European startups attract less than half the funding of American counterparts, Lagarde said.

As an example of changes she advocates, she said the European Securities and Markets Authority should be given more powers, similar to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, to replace the existing patchwork of national authorities.

“A broader mandate, including direct supervision, will be needed to reduce systemic risks posed by large cross-border firms and market infrastructure such as EU central counterparties,” Lagarde said.

He also called for the creation of a single log for recording European securities trading, known in market parlance as a tape.

“The creation of a European consolidated tape could encourage a shift towards larger, cross-border integrated market infrastructure and exchange groups,” he said.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

