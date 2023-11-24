ECB’s Christine Lagarde says her son lost big time in crypto

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said her son lost “almost all” of his investments in crypto despite her repeated warnings not to touch the asset class.

Due to the loss, she claims her son has now “reluctantly accepted” that she was right.

Lagarde family’s crypto investment

Lagarde discussed her son’s ill-fated crypto journey at a town hall with students in Frankfurt on Friday.

“He ignored me royally, which is his prerogative,” she said, according to Reuters. “And he lost almost all the money he invested.”

The president has long been against cryptocurrencies, insisting that Bitcoin is not money but a “highly speculative asset” popular among criminals for money laundering.

Despite allowing investors to buy what they want, she advocates for stronger regulations that encourage consumer protection in crypto while reducing its use in terrorist financing. When it comes to central banks possibly owning Bitcoin, he has said it is “out of the question.”

Yet in May 2022, Lagarde revealed that one of her two sons had diversified into crypto, while still stating that crypto assets were “worth nothing” and “based on nothing”. . Shortly after the collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin protocol Terra, Bitcoin traded at $29,100 at the time, which impacted crypto markets across the board.

The president has two sons, both in their mid-30s, though he did not specify who the crypto investor was.

“It wasn’t much but he lost everything, he lost about 60% of it,” she said. “So when I talked to him about it again, he reluctantly admitted that I was right.”

European CBDC

Responding to concerns that private cryptocurrencies could displace fiat currencies, the ECB last month launched its “preparatory phase” for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

As the name suggests, CBDCs are cryptos that are centrally managed and issued by a country’s central bank and are usually redeemable with its local fiat currency.

Although it will still take at least two years for the ECB to decide whether to issue a CBDC, Lagarde is far more open-minded to the concept than Bitcoin.

“We need to prepare our currency for the future,” he said last month regarding the ECB’s CBDC research. “It will exist side-by-side with physical cash, which will always be available, leaving no one behind.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com