ECB to keep interest rates unchanged as fight against inflation reaches final stage

The European Central Bank (ECB) is almost certain to keep interest rates unchanged this weekend, but will retain the option to raise rates again if circumstances require.

Benchmark interest rates in the eurozone hit their highest level in 22 years, ranging between 4.25 percent and 4.75 percent, after raising rates again last month.

Although the ECB once again lifted rates, minutes of the meeting revealed that the decision was a “close call”, with strategic considerations winning out in the end.

In short, rate-setters were worried that a failure to raise rates again might cause markets to question its determination to get inflation to target.

Since that decision, PMI data has remained in contraction territory, while lending data shows persistent weakness in household and corporate lending.

Within minutes concerns over growth prospects surfaced across the group. “It was widely felt that the June projections were too optimistic about the strength of the economic recovery in 2023,” the minutes said.

ECB members are increasingly confident that the first 10 rate hikes have had a significant impact on slowing the economy and reducing inflation.

Inflation in the eurozone eased to 4.3 percent in September, down from 5.2 percent in August and the lowest level since October 2021.

According to the minutes, ECB modeling showed that interest rates in the area of ​​3.75-4.0 percent would have brought inflation to target “as long as it was deemed to be sustained for a sufficiently long period”.

This appears to confirm a statement from a previous decision, when the central bank said rates had “reached a level that, if sustained for a sufficiently long period, would allow inflation to reach its target on time.” Will contribute significantly to bringing it back”.

Given all this, economists were almost certain that interest rates would not be raised much further. “No policy action on rates is likely next week,” analysts at BNP Paribas said.

However, many still think the ECB will not decide decisively on a rate hike just yet.

“As in September, President Lagarde will not say that rates have definitely peaked,” Deutsche Bank analysts said. “Recent soft data suggests the likelihood of further increases is low, but uncertainties remain high and the importance of alternatives,” he added.

Similarly, analysts at BNP Paribas said the pause would not signal that the ECB “has won the battle against inflation”.

Still, the pause would provide further evidence that “the emphasis has shifted from ‘long enough’ to ‘long enough’.”

Source: www.cityam.com