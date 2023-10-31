ECB hikes lead to decline in euro zone inflation and growth

[1/2]Shoppers buy fruits at a local market in Nice, France on June 8, 2023. Reuters/Eric Gillard acquires licensing rights

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro zone is falling sharply and the economy has begun to contract, data showed on Tuesday, showing the twin effects of the European Central Bank’s continuing interest rate hikes. it shows.

Eurostat flash readings showed prices rose just 2.9% in October, their slowest pace since July 2021, at a time when the ECB was still worried about inflation stuck below its 2% target.

But the sharp decline from double-digit figures just a year ago is coming at a price: The euro zone economy shrank 0.1% in the three months to September, according to a separate release from Eurostat, and is headed for recession. .

The two sets of data mean the ECB is almost certainly done raising interest rates, which are at record highs after an unprecedented series of 10 consecutive increases, and will now watch their impact before taking further steps.

“We expect rates to remain stable at current levels in the context of slow inflation and economic growth, followed by a cut from the middle of next year,” said Daniele Antonucci, chief investment officer at Quintet Private Bank.

Later on Tuesday, Greek central bank Governor Yanis Stournaras became the first ECB policymaker to talk about a possible rate cut in the middle of next year if inflation stabilizes below 3%.

However, his hardline German ally Joachim Nagel would not rule out more hikes, while France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau, seen as a centrist, said rates would remain “at their current levels” for as long as needed. Should remain.

base effect

Headline inflation began to fall sharply last month as the huge increase in energy prices recorded a year earlier set a high “base” for annual comparisons – an effect that would fade or even reverse in upcoming readings. It is certain to happen.

A measure of inflation excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco recorded a more moderate decline to 4.2%, the lowest level since July 2022 from 4.5%.

While all components in the inflation basket were up from less than a month ago, the slowdown in services was minimal, from 4.7% to 4.6%, perhaps as a result of rising wages.

“The ECB needs to see a decline in wage inflation and that could take another six months,” said Mark Wall, Deutsche Bank economist.

last mile tough

The last mile may prove the hardest, however, as inflation does not appear to be returning to the ECB’s 2% target until 2025, even on its own data.

“Inflation is now falling due to weak demand and it is a slow process,” said Natixis economist Dirk Schumacher.

It’s also sad that the GDP of the 20 countries that share the euro is expected to continue to decline in the last quarter.

Tuesday’s reading was marred by a 1.8% decline in Irish GDP, which is volatile and often subject to revisions related to its large multinational sector.

But economists generally agree that this is the beginning of a shallow recession in the euro zone, which could be exacerbated by armed conflicts on Europe’s doorstep in Ukraine and Gaza.

“It looks like the economic environment is weakening at the moment, but there is no sharp recession in sight,” said ING economist Bert Colligen.

“Nevertheless, the impact of higher rates on the economy as well as continued economic and geopolitical uncertainty will weigh on economic activity in the coming quarters.”

