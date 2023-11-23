

€2 million loan under the YIB program supported by Sweden, Italy and Luxembourg



Additional loan of €7 million under the EBRD’s Green Finance Facility for SMEs



GFF was supported by the Joint SDG Fund and North Macedonia under the aegis of UNDP

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is promising new funds to support young entrepreneurs and grassroots businesses and ProCredit Bank is promising new funds to boost green lending in North Macedonia by offering a €9 million financial package. Used to be.

The €2 million loan is the first in North Macedonia under the EBRD’s flagship Youth in Business (YIB) program and will support local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) owned or managed by entrepreneurs under the age of 35. Will do.

The inaugural YIB transaction with ProCredit Bank was signed at an event organized by the EBRD to promote the youth entrepreneurship ecosystem. It was attended by various stakeholders such as the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, civil servants, commercial banks, youth organizations, start-ups and accelerators.

The advisory assistance and guarantees associated with the YIB program are supported by the Governments of Sweden, Italy and Luxembourg.

A €7 million EBRD loan under the Green Finance Facility (GFF) will be extended to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition to much-needed loans, eligible domestic businesses will also receive grants (up to 10 percent of the sub-loan amount) to support their investments in renewable and energy efficient technologies.

The Technical Cooperation Fund under the GFF will support banks willing to finance the country and businesses willing to undertake green economy projects. It is a mix of joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) funds under the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and loans and grants provided by the Government of North Macedonia.

The recently launched YIB program in six Western Balkan economies is targeting innovative young entrepreneurs who have limited access to financial and advisory services. The Bank aims to provide up to €100 million to the region over the next five years through local partner banks as well as non-banking institutions under the Advice for Small Business (ASB) programme.

The GFF is a joint pilot initiative of the EBRD, UNDP and the Government of North Macedonia. It provides access to affordable green finance for SMEs, as well as marketable but disadvantaged groups of individuals and households to invest in renewable energy and energy efficient measures, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

Since North Macedonia joined the EBRD in 1993, the Bank has invested more than €2.6 billion in 180 projects there, about half of which are in the private sector. The Bank’s priorities for the country are to support competitiveness, green transition and further integration into regional and global markets.

Source: www.ebrd.com