Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) was first detected in southern France this month, officials said. Here’s what we know.

A virus that causes hemorrhagic fever was detected for the first time in France this month in about 100 ticks collected in 2022 and 2023 on farms in the south of the country.

The Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus is usually spread by the bite of an infected Hyaloma tick, but there have been no human infections so far in France.

Human cases of this virus have first been reported in Europe in the Balkans, Spain, Russia and Turkey. Two cases were reported during the summer in North Macedonia, one of which was fatal.

10 cases of CCHF have also been reported Diagnosed in Spain between 2013 and 2021, of which seven patients survived.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus can cause “outbreaks of severe viral hemorrhagic fever” like Ebola, with a mortality rate between 5 and 40 percent.

A human can become infected with this virus through contact with infected ticks or the blood of animals such as cattle, sheep or goats. It can also spread through human-to-human contact with infected blood or body fluids.

The onset of symptoms is usually sudden and begins with fever, dizziness, muscle pain, eye pain, and sensitivity to light. According to WHO, a person may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Other symptoms include a rapid heart rate, enlarged lymph nodes, and a rash due to bleeding. It is one of the agency’s priority diseases that pose the “greatest public health risk”.

The detection of CCHF in ticks is “very worrying,” according to Ali Mirazimi, an assistant professor in the department of laboratory medicine at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute, who has researched the virus.

“This indicates that the risk of seeing an outbreak in France is high [the] In the near future,” he told Euronews Next.

Mirazimi said there are currently no antivirals or vaccines to treat or prevent CCHF.

Tick-borne diseases are on the rise due to climate change

The Hyaloma tick, a very large hard tick of about 5 mm that carries the virus, originates in Africa and Asia and travels with migratory birds.

While this type of tick has been present in Corsica for decades, it was only found on the Mediterranean coast in 2015.

Experts, including those from the French Agricultural Research Center for International Development (CIRAD), which tested these ticks, warn that climate change will create conditions that will favor the further spread of these insects.

Laurence Vial, a tick expert at CIRAD, warned that the virus was detected in ticks in Spain a few years before human cases appeared, but he said it could be different in France because the distribution of the tick species is still unknown. .

Although there is currently no active national surveillance of ticks, France’s National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) has recommended that ticks be monitored.

Ances warned earlier this year that the hemorrhagic virus was at risk of resurgence in France due to climate change.

“This emergence is likely to be exacerbated by the fact that the geographic area in which these ticks are established is expected to expand due to ongoing climate change,” said Elsa Quillery, NCESS coordinator. scientific expert analysisIn June.

“This is because Hyaloma likes dry climates and hot periods”.

Italy has cattle also tested positive for antibodies to the CCHF virus, suggesting that they were exposed to the virus.

A spokesperson for WHO Europe told Euronews Next that the detection of CCHF in ticks in France is a “concerning development”, adding that “WHO is working with our partners on the potential for this and other vector-borne diseases as climate change “Monitoring the growing border”.

Other tick-borne diseases appear to be on the rise in Europe, according to a study published this year Journal Eurosurveillance It found that cases of tick-borne encephalitis increased between 2012 and 2020 in continental Europe, with the outbreak spreading to the north-west.

further studies It found that diagnoses of borreliosis – commonly known as Lyme disease – have increased in some Western European countries, but better surveillance is needed in southern countries.

How can people avoid these ticks?

Mirazimi told Euronews Next that authorities should “educate and inform people in the area about the risks”, better monitor the area, and inform doctors and hospitals about the disease and its symptoms.

To prevent tick bites, it is recommended that people should wear closed shoes, avoid grass and stay on marked paths, and inspect themselves after returning from a walk or garden.

After being bitten, health officials recommend removing the tick with tweezers and disinfecting the area, as well as monitoring for any signs of tick-borne illness.

France’s public health agency said the frequency of human bites from Hyalomma ticks is expected to decrease because these ticks “have no particular appetite for humans”.

They are also larger than other species of ticks and easier to identify.

A spokesperson for the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said: “The discovery in France confirms that there is a potential risk for humans to become infected with CCHFV.

“A thorough multidisciplinary assessment of the risk of occurrence of human cases will be carried out in France for the next season of tick activity in spring 2024 and the years thereafter”.

