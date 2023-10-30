eBay Stock Is Down 7% YTD, What’s Next?

China – 2023/07/15: In this photo illustration, the logo of the eBay app is displayed in the Apple Store , [+] For iPhone. (Photo illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2023 results on Tuesday, November 7. We expect the stock to beat consensus estimates for revenue and earnings. The company beat expectations last quarter, with net revenue rising 5% year over year to $2.54 billion. This was despite a decline in web traffic in most markets, resulting in a 2% decline in gross merchandise value. The top line mainly benefited from the improvement in take rate (net revenue divided by gross trading value). We expect the same trend to continue in the third quarter as well. Our interactive dashboard analysis continues eBay earnings preview There are more details.

Amid the current financial backdrop, eBay stock has seen a 20% decline from the $50 level in early January 2021 to now around $40, compared to about 10% for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. developed. However, the decline in eBay stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 32% in 2021, -38% in 2022, and -7% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 8% in 2023 – indicating that eBay underperforms S&P In 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could eBay face a similar situation in 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

This is what our forecast says ebay valuation That’s $48 per share, which is 26% higher than the current market price of about $38.

(1) Revenue slightly ahead of consensus

eBay’s revenue The first six months of FY2023 rose 3% year-on-year to $5.05 billion. This was due to higher take rates, more than offsetting the 4% decline in GMV. We expect the third quarter results to be similar. Overall, eBay

Revenue is projected to reach $10.1 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Trefis estimates eBay’s fiscal Q3 2023 net revenue to be approximately $2.39 billion, 1% above the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion.

(2) EPS is at the top of estimates

eBay Q3 2023 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $0.97 per Trefis analysis, 3% above the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company’s pre-tax profit for the first half of 2023 increased to $1.02 billion from -$2.34 billion. This was primarily due to a reduction in losses on equity investments and warrants from $3.5 billion to $16 million, which was partially offset by higher operating expenses. We expect the same trend to continue in the third quarter as well. Overall, the company is likely to report earnings per share of $19.89 in FY2023.

(3) Stock price estimate is 26% higher than the current market price

we arrive ebay valuationUsing fiscal 2023 revenue per share estimates of approximately $19.89 and a P/S multiple above 2.4x. This translates to a price of $48, which is 26% above the current market price.

Note: P/E multiples are based on year-end stock price and reported (or expected) adjusted earnings for the full year.

