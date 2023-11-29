Eating for a healthy prostate in Movember and beyond

Maintaining nutrition during treatment for prostate cancer

Diet during treatment for prostate cancer depends on how advanced the illness is and the type of treatment someone is receiving. Some therapies may cause people to experience weight gain while side effects of others include decreased appetite and diarrhea.

Those who don’t have any adverse reactions to treatment are encouraged to follow the broader, cancer-fighting diet recommendations mentioned above and eat protein at every meal.

Even though there’s no one-size-fits-all treatment diet, making muscle health and the maintenance of lean muscle mass priorities can improve outcomes, Szabo-Kode explains. That means eating adequate protein with servings spread throughout the day.

Fish, meat, legumes, nuts and seeds, and yogurt are all high-quality options.

“Protein should come from a variety of sources, like animals and plants,” she says.

“Importantly, when it comes to prostate cancer prevention, you should enjoy your food,” Szabo-Kode adds. “Eat a variety of colours and use different methods of meal preparation. Remember that all foods can fit. It’s not the piece of birthday cake at a birthday party or the ice cream cone you enjoy with your grandchildren on a hot summer day, but the nutritious choices you make day in and day out that really make the difference.”