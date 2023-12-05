Do you know that adding curd or yogurt to your diet can help in weight loss? Rich in protein, curd is an excellent food for boosting fullness and maintaining lean muscle mass, especially while losing weight. Better digestion and metabolism have been connected to a healthy gut microbiota, which is maintained by the probiotics in yogurt.

Choosing yogurt boosts protein while controlling calorie intake. Yogurt is a delightful and nourishing substitute for high-calorie snacks, and its protein, probiotics, and other nutrients make it a wholesome and satisfying complement to your weight-loss journey.

Curd is an excellent food for boosting fullness and maintaining lean muscle mass, especially while losing weight. (Image Credit: Canva)

Dt. Ritika Samaddar, who is Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, exclusively told Jagran English about which is healthier, eating curd or yogurt for weight loss?

Dt. Ritika said, “Yogurt and curd are both dairy products, but yogurt is not the English name for curd, as is mostly presumed. They may look the same, but they are very different from each other in terms of texture and content. Curd is traditionally made at home by fermenting milk with lemon juice, vinegar, or with the help of lactic acid bacteria.”

Do you know that adding curd or yogurt to your diet can help in weight loss? (Image Credit: Canva)

In addition, she added, “Yogurt, on the other hand, is made by fermenting milk using specific live strains of two bacteria: Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, and hence is impossible to make at home. In terms of composition, the lactose content of curd is higher than that of yogurt, so people who are lactose intolerant should be taking yogurt rather than home-made curd. In terms of nutritional value, both curd and yogurt are good sources of protein, calcium, vitamin D, and probiotics, though the content of probiotics is much higher in yogurt.”

At last, Dt. Ritika said, “Curd is usually unsweetened and unflavored; it mostly has a sour or acidic flavor. On the other hand, yogurt is usually flavorful and less sour or acidic than curd. Yogurt is an industrial product and, hence, will be more expensive than curd. Even though curd and yogurt have notable differences, both are good for health and are recommended for all.”