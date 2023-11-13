Eat Athens: We had lunch at Georgia Square Mall’s two remaining restaurants

In the age of e-commerce, boutiques and thrift fashion, the shopping mall experience has gone from retro to retro, but that’s not enough to sustain this once-important business model. Originally built in 1981, the Georgia Square Mall will undergo a massive renovation over the next five to six years, and it’s a safe bet that the traditional food court will get a complete overhaul.

Located just inside the main entrance of the mall at 3700 Atlanta Highway, Mandarin Express and American Deli have been serving shoppers for a combined 45 years, and despite an ever-dwindling list of retail outlets and footfalls, they continue to be popular for lunch. Remains a popular destination. Both restaurants open at 11 a.m. daily, and there were already lines at both when the Banner-Herald stopped by to visit.

Beef with broccoli and Mongolian chicken from Mandarin Express, one of two remaining food court shops at Georgia Square Mall in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Mandarin Express

Marketed as “delicious Chinese” cuisine, Mandarin Express has been serving buffet-style dishes with fried or steamed rice and lo mein noodles in food courts for three decades. Customers can mix and match two entrees for $9.59 or add a third for $1 more, but drinks cost extra.

Mandarin Express is the food that guests smell as they enter the mall, and if you’ve ever ordered takeout Chinese food, this will give you a good idea of ​​what to expect. We ordered beef with broccoli and Mongolian chicken with handmade lemonade, and found that the meat in both was almost overcooked with very little sauce to cover the white rice. The chicken was the better of the two, but the lemonade was almost perfect.

A staff member told the Banner-Herald that the location likely will not remain open as part of the redeveloped Georgia Square project. The Mandarin Express chain currently operates locations in shopping malls in Decatur and Alpharetta with a similar menu.

Sweet chili boneless wings from American Deli, one of two remaining food court shops at Georgia Square Mall in Athens, Georgia on Friday, November 10, 2023.

American Daily

The American Deli operates four locations in the Athens area, so there’s a good chance that people in the community are more familiar with its variety of options.

Founded in Atlanta in 1989, the chain opened its Georgia Square Mall shop 15 years ago, and a staff member told the Banner-Herald that the restaurant plans to stay open as part of the mall redevelopment project.

Although the prospect of burgers, gyros and a Reuben sandwich was tempting, we decided to go with American Deli’s $9.49 boneless wing combo with fries and a fountain drink. Offered in nine flavors, including plain “hot”, our choice of sweet chili wing sauce was as delicious as it was mouth-burning. Although the crinkle-cut fries were quite bland, the Cherry Fanta as a beverage option made up for it.

The main entrance to Georgia Square Mall in Athens, Georgia on Friday, November 10, 2023.

