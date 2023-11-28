EasyJet's profits hit by Israel-Hamas war

easyJet’s pre-tax profit more than triples to £122 million in the year to September

Revenues exceed £1 billion in both July and August despite industrial action

For the full year, EasyJet’s revenue increased by £2.4bn to almost £8.2bn

EasyJet has warned that it does not expect to see an improvement in its first quarter loss due to recent disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

The low-cost airline said its winter schedule was affected by low demand for travel to Egypt and a temporary halt on flights to Israel and Jordan following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Air carriers have noted that the increase in violence across the region since October has weakened the volume of near-term flight searches and bookings in the airline sector.

Fly away: EasyJet’s pre-tax profits more than tripled to £122 million in the last financial year

However, easyJet said strong reservation levels for next summer and supply chain disruptions in Europe give the group a ‘positive outlook’ for the current financial year.

The Luton-based carrier saw pre-tax profits more than triple to £122 million in the year ending September, thanks to a record second half performance.

Revenues in both July and August rose above £1 billion despite industrial action across Europe and chaos over the August bank holiday period when the UK air traffic control system suffered a technical failure.

For the full year, turnover rose by £2.4 billion to almost £8.2 billion as the firm also benefited from the complete absence of Covid-related travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, easyJet’s ancillary revenue more than halved to £2.95 billion, helped by ‘rapid growth’ in its package holiday business and total passenger numbers rose 19 per cent to 82.8 million.

It was able to increase passenger revenue per seat by 20 per cent year-on-year to £56.37, which the group attributed to its ‘optimized network at primary airports as demand remained strong throughout the year.’

But the group’s ancillary revenue rose 51 per cent to just under £3 billion, with extras-driven revenue per seat rising 21 per cent to £23.47.

‘This is the result of easyJet’s ongoing efforts to enhance easyJet’s transformation and revenue management, generating additional revenue for the airline,’ easyJet said.

EasyJet will pay shareholders a 4.5p per share dividend, totaling £34 million, having been paid nothing over the past three years.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: ‘Our record summer performance reflects the success of our strategy and demand for easyJet remains strong as customers choose us for our network and value.’

He said research shows that almost three-quarters of Britons plan to spend more on their holidays than last year as travel remains ‘the top priority for household discretionary spending’.

Lundgren said: ‘We are confident about the future and the opportunity ahead, focusing on capital discipline and driving our low-cost model to achieve our ambitious medium-term targets.’

EasyJet shares were up 2.1 per cent at 413.6p on Tuesday morning, meaning they have risen almost 23 per cent since the year began.

Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘The good news for easyJet is that all of its problems are out of its control, which tells the market that its offer is as good as it can be – and Waiting to fly when conditions become favourable.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk