EasyJet: Share price jumps on better-than-expected results

Huge profits and a big increase in earnings enabled the budget airline to reinstate its dividend. However, the potential impact of the Israel–Hamas conflict may impact some future expectations.

EasyJet share prices rose more than 3% after strong results in the company’s latest earnings report.

The British low-cost carrier made better-than-expected profit before tax of £455 million (€524.74 million) in the financial year ending in September 2023, compared with a loss of £178 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 42% to £8.17 billion in the 12 months to September, driven by increased travel demand. The low-cost carrier has opened more than 80 new routes this financial year and reported that passenger numbers grew by 19% over the same period, while revenue per seat increased by 21%.

EasyJet also noted the strong performance of its holidays arm: easyJet Holidays profits increased by 221%, making a profit before tax of £122 million.

“EasyJet has finally overcome the devastation caused by the pandemic, given a double boost from consumers’ return to travel and the group’s own aggressive measures,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

As well as reporting strong results, the company aims to reinstate its dividend at 4.5p per share, which will be payable early next year and would be worth £34 million. The company intends to announce the proposal at its annual meeting in December.

Expectations from next year

European airlines have been reporting good results in recent months, but the war in the Middle East, high jet fuel prices and the threat of a recession have dampened prospects, with some investors warning that profits may have peaked. .

EasyJet is optimistic, citing strong bookings for summer 2024 and supply shortages in Europe as factors contributing to the positive outlook for the upcoming financial year.

However, the UK carrier said geopolitical instability will impact the current quarter – the first quarter of the new financial year – and due to the impact of the war in the Middle East, its first quarter loss is likely to improve year-on-year. Not there. Year.

The company reported a 12% increase in profit and revenue per seat in October (the first month of the company’s 2024 fiscal year), compared to the year before.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said in a statement: “Recent consumer research shows that almost three-quarters of Britons are planning to spend more on their holidays than last year, with travel accounting for more than half of household discretionary spending. remains the top priority.”

Is it time to buy EasyJet shares?

“The airline sector has traditionally been difficult to invest in, with many factors outside the industry’s control impacting prospects, ranging from conflict to pandemics,” Hunter said in his comments.

He sees promising signs for low-cost carriers, as travel remains the top priority for UK consumers’ discretionary household spending. The company is also upgrading its fleet with a large new Airbus order and expanding its easyJet Holidays operation.

The share price has been in limbo for the past few years, mainly due to waning investor interest, especially after company profits declined due to the pandemic.

Hunter said, “easyJet has a lot of work to do to recapture its former glory, as the share price has fallen 42% in the last three years and 60% in the last five years.” “Meanwhile, the market consensus of shares as a cautious buy reflects some optimism that a return to easyJet’s previous climb can indeed be achieved.”

