EasyJet heads towards annual profit, but is hit by Gaza conflict

Budget airline easyJet has revealed it has reached an annual profit after a record summer, but warned of the fallout from the conflict in Gaza.

The group reported a pre-tax profit of £432 million for the year to September 30, compared with a loss of £208 million the previous year, as the group announced its first dividend payment to shareholders since the pandemic.

Underlying, or headline, profits stood at £455 million in 2021-22, compared with a loss of £178 million.

Its record-breaking performance in the second half and the peak summer season helped it avoid a 30% rise in costs, with its fuel bill rising 59% to £2bn over the year.

It cautioned that it did not expect losses to narrow in the first quarter of its new fiscal year as the war between Hamas and Israel hit flights and broader demand.

Its flights to Israel and Jordan have been temporarily halted, with Egypt also being impacted – which together accounts for 4% of its overall flight schedule.

EasyJet said: “This also had a widespread impact on near-term flight searches and bookings across the industry, although this appears to be bouncing back with the recent improvement in trading.

“Accordingly, despite positive underlying strengths, easyJet is not currently expected to improve on its first quarter loss year on year.”

Despite the crisis in the Middle East, EasyJet said the outlook for the new year was overall “positive” due to strong bookings for next summer and supply shortages in Europe.

The group restarted its dividend with a 4.5pa share payout in early 2024 and confirmed it expected to increase it to 20% of profits after tax.

EasyJet saw a 19% increase in the number of passengers flown over the year, to 82.8 million, as demand returned in the first full year without any Covid travel restrictions since 2019.

It recorded its highest underlying earnings ever in its last quarter, with revenues exceeding £1 billion in July and August for the first time.

This was helped by higher revenues from higher air fares as well as extras added to tickets.

The group said this will continue in the new financial year, with revenue per seat up 12% in October and expected to remain higher throughout the year.

EasyJet said performance remained good despite disruption from air traffic control (ATC) strikes, as well as a glitch in the UK ATC system in late August.

It added that only five days in March alone were unaffected by strike action.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “We see a positive outlook for this year, with airline and holiday bookings growing year on year and recent consumer research showing that almost three-quarters of Britons “They are planning to spend more on their holidays than last year. Travel remains the top priority for household discretionary spending.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com