EasyJet hands £34m div to shareholders after Covid-19 hiatus

easyJet plans to pay a dividend for the first time since Covid-19 hit as it takes advantage of higher prices and rising demand.

The budget airline said it would pay shareholders a final dividend of £34 million – 4.5p per share – after returning to the black following losses of more than £2 billion over the past three years.

The company reported profits of £455 million for the 12 months to the end of September 2023. This was up from a loss of £178 million in 2022.

The airline carried more than 82 million passengers during the year despite increasing its prices. This also included a record summer where 26 million passengers flew.

Revenue rose 42 per cent to £8.2 billion. More than a quarter of these revenues came from easyJet add-ons, which involve charging passengers for additional luggage and seat allocation.

The group earned £2.2 billion from these additions.

This is approximately £23.47 extra per seat, up from £19.43 in 2022. Chief executive Johan Lundgren defended these allegations by arguing that this was due to ‘increasing demand’.

“People shop more than before,” he said.

The budget airline said its average fare had risen by £9 to £72 over the year.

However, easyJet warned that its next set of half-year results would be affected by the conflict in the Middle East as it halted flights to Israel and Jordan.

Egyptian services are also being affected. These destinations make up about 4 percent of its winter flying schedule.

The airline recently revealed plans to order 257 aircraft to help meet rising demand.

EasyJet shares – up 27.6 per cent so far this year, but down almost a third from their pre-pandemic peak – rose 4 per cent.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk