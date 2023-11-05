EasyJet hack investigation abandoned due to ‘limited resources’

easyjet aircraft

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has closed its investigation into a hack affecting millions of easyJet customers because its “limited resources” are better used elsewhere, it has said.

The 2020 attack, in which nine million people’s details were stolen by hackers, was so serious that easyJet bosses called in GCHQ’s National Cyber ​​Security Center to help deal with the fallout.

Data watchdog ICO launched an immediate investigation into the hack, in which people’s personal details, travel itineraries and, in 2,200 cases, credit card numbers, were stolen by yet-unidentified digital criminals.

However, the ICO confirmed on Sunday that it had closed the investigation and that easyJet would not be fined.

An ICO spokesperson said the regulator’s responsibility for the entire UK economy meant it had to make “difficult choices about what issues we take forward”.

He said: “After careful consideration of this particular case, the Commissioner decided that taking enforcement action would not be the best use of our limited resources at this time.”

Greg Clark MP, chair of Parliament’s science, innovation and technology committee, said he would write to the watchdog seeking clarification.

He said: “Regulators have an increasing role to play in protecting privacy as AI introduces new threats to people’s data.

“My committee is concerned that if the government is to trust existing regulators like the ICO, they must have the right resources to do their job and gain public trust.”

An ICO investigation into a similar previous theft of people’s data from British Airways in 2018 resulted in a fine of £20m.

John Baines, a senior data security expert at City law firm Mishcon de Reya, questioned how much the ICO’s abandoned investigation was costing and said the regulator was softening its approach.

Mr Baines said: “The ICO seems to have lost its appetite for issuing fines over the past year.

“In many cases [fines] It has been replaced by a ‘reprimand’, which is little more than a light slap on the knuckles, but here it seems there will be no conclusion.’

An easyJet spokesperson said: We take the protection of our customers’ data very seriously and welcome the Information Commissioner’s Office’s finding that no action is being taken.

Keller Postman, a law firm that filed claims against easyJet over the 2020 data breach, did not respond to a request for comment.

