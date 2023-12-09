Eastman Cast & Forge Limited: Empowering Entrepreneurs with Quality Equipment

ANI | Updated: December 09, 2023 18:28 IST

New Delhi [India], December 9: In the field of hand tools, power tools and bicycles, one name has stood the test of time – Eastman Cast & Forge Limited. Since its inception in 1989, the company has been synonymous with quality manufacturing and exports. As a proud member of the Eastman Group, along with Eastman Industries Limited and Eastman Auto & Power Limited, it has achieved a commendable turnover of US$ 153 million during the financial year 2016-17.

Eastman Cast & Forge Limited has established itself as a reliable manufacturer, specializing in industrial spanners, wrenches, wheel wrenches, L&T handles and pliers. Commitment to international quality standards has not only set them apart but also garnered a wide clientele. The key features of the company include quality products, dedicated workforce, timely delivery and cost-effective prices.

For those dreaming of starting their own business, Eastman offers an exclusive showroom franchise opportunity. Interested entrepreneurs can enter into the field of hand tools, power tools and bicycles with investment starting from Rs 5-10 lakh for the business process. The entrepreneurial journey begins with a comprehensive setup process, which includes franchisee interviews, business plan presentation, store interior and branding support, stock planning, personnel training and digital support.

With 11+ exclusive showrooms and channel partners across India, Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd. has left its mark in cities like Jaipur, Ludhiana, Baddi, Nagpur, Kupwara (Jammu & Kashmir), Haridwar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Chhattisgarh, Rewari and many more. Used to be. according to process.

Eastman’s product range spans a wide range of equipment meeting the needs of various industries. From power tools and automotive tools to plumbing tools and storage solutions, the company ensures a comprehensive offering. Some notable products include impact drivers, hydraulic jacks, spirit levels, carpentry woodworking tools and magnetic drill bits.

The company’s strong commitment to its customers is evident through its stringent quality audits, sophisticated infrastructure and transparent business practices. Franchisees benefit from sales support, QA engineer support and ongoing digital support.

Ultimately, Eastman Cast & Forge Limited not only manufactures tools but also empowers entrepreneurs to be a part of their success story. For those looking to venture into the world of hand tools and power tools, Eastman is not just a brand; This is an opportunity to thrive in a dynamic and growing industry.

For more information visit –

https://www.facebook.com/eastmantool/

http://eastmanhandtools.com/

