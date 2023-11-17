Eastern Caribbean Diaspora Survey launched to support women entrepreneurs

Updated: November 16, 2023 – 7:03 pm

OAS launches Eastern Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Survey to support women-led businesses

The Organization of American States (OAS) is pleased to announce the launch of the Eastern Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Survey as part of the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project. The survey aims to identify effective strategies and initiatives to support women-led businesses.

A key element of this WEE initiative is to raise awareness on opportunities to contribute in meaningful ways to the development of our home countries and build relationships with diaspora organizations and women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). By empowering and uplifting local women entrepreneurs, a significant impact can be made on the economic growth and development of Eastern Caribbean countries.

The survey will be available online till November 24, 2023. This can be accessed through the WEE MSME Clearinghouse website bit.ly/49a4V9g. All responses will remain confidential and will be used only for the purpose of empowering women entrepreneurs in the participating countries. The survey findings will be analyzed and presented by country to diaspora groups, Permanent Missions to the OAS and key local stakeholders.

The Eastern Caribbean Diaspora is encouraged to participate in this survey to contribute to empowering women MSMEs.

About the OAS WEE Project:

The Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project is being implemented in 6 Eastern Caribbean countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines). Empowering women-led and women-owned MSMEs to actively participate in and benefit from the digital economy and create sustainable livelihoods.

Source: www.stvincenttimes.com