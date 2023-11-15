EastEnders confirms big Albie twist in iPlayer episode

EastEnders spoilers come from Wednesday’s BBC iPlayer episode (November 15). Some viewers may prefer to avoid these story details, as the episode has not yet aired on BBC One.

EastEnders has made a big reveal regarding Albie Watt’s parentage in the show’s latest episode.

This week’s spoilers confirmed that Sharon’s life will be turned upside down with some shocking news about Albie’s health, but more details were kept under wraps until transmission.

Keanu tried to reassure Sharon as they anxiously prepared for Albie’s hospital appointment in Wednesday’s visit to Walford, which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

BBC

Keanu was late arriving, so Sharon started the appointment without him. She discovered that Albie has a rare genetic disease called alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which means he may be more likely to develop liver and lung disease later in life.

Despite this, the doctor assured Sharon that it was not serious, and that many people can have AATD and never know it.

The doctor explained that the AATD gene must come from both parents, leading Sharon to assume that both she and Keanu were carriers.

BBC

When Keanu arrived at the appointment, Sharon confirmed that they would both like to have blood tests to confirm and get a more conclusive answer.

The results came back shortly afterwards and the pair discovered that Sharon was a carrier of the gene, not Keanu.

Given that Keanu had missed the earlier discussion on what this meant due to his absence from the earlier appointment, he remained oblivious to what the doctor meant.

BBC

Sharon, on the other hand, immediately knew what was happening and chose to talk to the doctor alone.

Alone with the Doctor, Sharon questions him if it means what he thought it meant.

BBC

Sharon’s fears are confirmed when she is told that since Keanu is not a carrier of the AATD gene, he cannot in any way be Albie’s biological father.

Sharon was questioned about whether anyone else was at the scene during Albie’s conception, when she looked towards Phil – who had just arrived at the hospital…

eastenders Airs Monday-Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more eastenders Spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You might also like

Source: www.bing.com