East Texas Hospital Network Can’t Receive Ambulances Due to Potential Cybersecurity Incident cnn

An undated file photo of UT Health Tyler, part of the UT Health East Texas Network, in Tyler, Texas.

A network of hospitals in East Texas has not been able to accept ambulances into emergency rooms since Thanksgiving Day due to the “potential.” [cyber]Security incident,” a hospital spokesperson told CNN on Friday.

The hospital network, UT Health East Texas, is operating using “established downtime procedures” as the hospital investigates a “potential security incident” and works to bring computers back online, spokeswoman Allison Pollan said in an email. Said.

Pollan did not return follow-up phone calls seeking more information about the incident and how hospitals are responding. He declined to respond to further questions over email.

Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, UT Health East Texas operates 10 hospitals and more than 90 clinics in the region, according to its LinkedIn page, and provides health care to thousands of patients annually.

East Texas Health Care System is the latest hospital group to be forced to turn away ambulances due to an apparent cybersecurity incident. In the past nine months alone, cyberattacks have removed ambulances from hospitals in Connecticut, Florida, Idaho and Pennsylvania.

The cyber incident at UT Health East Texas began Thursday when the hospital network “became aware of a network outage” and shut down its network, according to the hospital network’s statement to CNN.

The hospital network originally said Thursday that it expected the computer network to be restored “in the next 24-36 hours,” but it was unclear whether that would happen.

Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — two federal agencies charged with helping hospitals defend against hackers — did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The FBI, which also responds to hackings of hospitals, did not immediately comment.

Federal officials and operators of critical infrastructure such as hospitals and power plants are especially wary of the threat of ransomware and other cyberattacks over the long holiday weekend, when many Americans have the day off — and beefed up cybersecurity teams. May go.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, hundreds of health care providers across the US have been forced offline by cyberattacks. Health care organizations often do not have the cybersecurity resources to deal with threats.

Despite increased attention from health care associations and federal officials, the problem persists. CISA last week released a detailed cybersecurity plan to help protect hospitals from hacks.

Alan Liska, a ransomware expert at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, told CNN on Friday that there are 209 publicly reported ransomware attacks on US health care organizations in 2023, up from 162 attacks in 2022.

