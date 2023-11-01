Oct. 31—East Lyme — Voters on the Nov. 7 ballot will get 11 questions on the back of the ballot that mark the first proposed changes to the town charter since 2009.

Each question will be calculated separately.

The first decision will be whether to extend the tenure of the first selector from two years to four years.

The four-year tenure will also apply to the five other members of the selection board. The change will take effect in 2025 for the first selector and two other selectors, with the remaining three selectors being elected for two-year terms to create staggered terms.

According to explanatory text prepared by Town Clerk Karen Galbo and Town Attorney Tracy Collins, the rationale behind the change is to reduce the time spent on election campaigns so that more effort can be devoted to their elected duties.

Officials said it would also promote continuity and “institutional wisdom” by ensuring that no more than three posts remain vacant in any further elections.

Another question, if approved, would be whether the charter would be amended to allow people appointed to alternate positions to serve out the remainder of the term. The current charter requires individuals appointed to serve until a special election or the next regular city election.

The questions represent changes suggested to the town charter during the previous year by members of the Charter Revision Commission and forwarded to voters by the Board of Selectmen. The 11-member committee was led by former Republican Selectman Mark Salerno.

Voters will also be asked to consider changing the town clerk and tax collector from elected positions to administrative positions. Reflecting a trend across the sector, officials said the move would make it a condition of employment to ensure that applicants for the position have the necessary professional credentials.

Other items that made it onto the ballot address some of the factors that trigger town meeting. The town meeting form of government leaves it to taxpayers and registered voters to approve major policy and budget decisions.

One question asks whether the amount that must require public approval be increased to $100,000 when city departments request funds outside the annual budget process. Currently, any department seeking special appropriations of more than $10,000 must receive approval from the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Finance and then the public at town meeting.

According to the explanatory text, the limit has not been increased since its establishment in 1965. Approval by the Finance Board will continue to be a requirement.

Another question would initiate a town meeting for the purchase or sale of real estate over $100,000. The current $10,000 limit was set in 2009.

If approved, the charter would be amended to add language specifying what would happen if the Board of Finance fails to vote on a request for a special appropriation. If no action is taken within 30 days, approval will be automatic.

Also at issue is whether the town charter should bypass the approval of the Board of Finance and Town Meeting when the proposed expenditure is covered entirely by a state, federal or private grant “unless there is approval of such grant.” “There will be no adverse impact on future operating budgets.”

One question concerns possible changes to state laws that would require towns to pay for public notices in newspapers. This year, a bill in the state legislature that would allow towns to publish legal notices on town websites did not pass, but that may change in the future. The Charter Revision Commission addressed the possibility by recommending revising the charter to allow for electronic and city website publication in place of newspaper publication as permitted by law.

The final question asks voters whether they believe the Select Board should consider a charter review at least every 10 years.

Absentee ballots are available from the Town Clerk. They must be returned by election day.

More information is available at eltownhall.com.

[email protected]

Source: www.bing.com