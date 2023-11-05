EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti turns angel investor in 'Indian Angels' - ET TravelWorld

Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.com, has joined ‘Indian Angels’ as one of the angel investors. He will support and assist the startups in his personal capacity. Claiming to be the world’s first angel investment show on OTT, ‘Indian Angels’ is produced by DigiCore Studios and releases on Jio Cinema on November 3.

Indian Angels introduces a groundbreaking concept that revolutionizes the traditional angel investment television landscape. It allows viewers to actively participate in the success of specific startups by investing alongside experienced business angels. This innovative approach not only provides engaging entertainment to the audience but also empowers them to be a part of the entrepreneurial journey. It bridges the gap between entertainment and investing, making it a unique and inclusive experience for everyone.

Driven by his futuristic vision and innate desire to continuously learn and build a brand with an innovative business model, Rikant Pitti, a B-Tech graduate, ventured into the world of entrepreneurship at the young age of 16. Having built one of the leading online tech platforms in the country along with his elder brothers, Rikant Pitti brings impeccable leadership, analytical and problem-solving skills and a never-say-die attitude.

Rikant has played a vital role in making EaseMyTrip what it is today. EaseMyTrip is one of the leading online travel tech companies and a unicorn with 20+ million direct customers growing at a CAGR of 59 percent for the last three years. Startups on the show can learn a lot from their professional journey and leverage their entrepreneurial expertise, business acumen and skills in the tech industry to grow and scale their business.

Rikant Pitti will be sharing the stage as panelist with five other notable names including Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director, Kinetic Group; Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho; Aparna Thiagarajan, co-founder and chief product officer of Shobitam; Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director, Value 360; and Shriddha Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of TAC – The Ayurveda Company.

O’Hara, who will take up the position later this month, has been a member of the WTTC executive committee since 2019, and vice-chair since 2021. He will follow the current chairman, Arnold Donald, former chairman and CEO of Carnival Corporation, who has held the position since spring 2021.

The inaugural episode of the show was released on 3 November, with two episodes to be released every week on the Jio Cinema platform. Abhishek More, Founder and CEO, DigiCore Studios, expressed his excitement for the launch of the show, “We are thrilled to kick off ‘Indian Angels’ with the release of two initial episodes. A few days ago we unveiled the show The response since then has been extremely positive. We have carefully crafted the show keeping the Indian audience in mind, recognizing their keen interest in startup growth. As a result, we have ensured that the show is not only entertaining but also accessible. “, allowing viewers to actively participate in the growth of their favorite startups. We believe this will provide a unique experience for everyone, and we are eagerly awaiting audience feedback.”

‘Indian Angels’ is set to transform the startup and entrepreneurship industries with its innovative format. Along with supporting and guiding angel investors to make their ventures successful, this first-of-its-kind show will also allow viewers to become investors themselves. It will bring together an expert jury panel comprising industry veterans who have emerged successful from the ground up and made their mark as both entrepreneurs and angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Join a community of 2M+ industry professionals

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest information and analysis.

Download ETTravelWorld App

Get realtime updates

Save your favorite articles

scan to download app

Source: travel.economictimes.indiatimes.com