On Tuesday afternoon in a courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri, the real-estate industry’s collective nightmare became reality.

For decades, the basic structure of how real-estate agents get paid when they help someone buy or sell a home has remained much the same. But over the past few years, some of the most powerful organizations in the business — the National Association of Realtors and several of the nation’s largest brokerages — have been waging two multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuits that argue the system is rigged against regular Americans. Is. , forcing them to pay their agents very high amounts.

In the first of two landmark cases, Burnett et al. v. NAR et al., went to trial in mid-October, leading to a tumultuous two weeks. The battle between the real estate industry and consumer advocates ended Tuesday when a jury determined that NAR and the brokerage were using the rules of multiple-listing services, local databases where agents can see most of the homes advertised for sale. . Increase the commission paid by sellers. As part of the verdict, plaintiffs were awarded approximately $1.8 billion, covering sellers of more than 260,000 homes in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas between 2015 and 2022. Because those losses are automatically tripled in such a case, the figure would rise to more than $5.3 billion.

Beyond the staggering damage, this decision could fundamentally change the way we buy and sell homes. As it works now, the home buyer does not pay his agent directly, but rather pays the seller for the home, who then cuts a check from that sale price to his agent, who then passes that commission on to the buyer. Divides with the agent of. This roundabout way of paying agents is considered to be the most effective way to close a deal because buyers do not have to pay out of their own pockets and agents are not dependent on who gets paid how much. But the plaintiffs convinced the jury that the setup was a scam that causes sellers to lose billions of dollars every year. He pointedly pointed the finger at NAR, which regulates almost every MLS and enforces this status quo through the “cooperative-compensation rule.”

Here’s how it works: When you list your home for sale on the MLS, you have to offer the buyer’s agent a commission. Technically, this can be as little as a penny, and NAR says commissions are always negotiable – in fact, the organization recently changed its interpretation of the rule so that someone can offer $0. And still be able to comply. But in practice, the plaintiffs argued, sellers are forced to offer the standard 2.5% to 3% to attract buyers’ agents — and their clients — to the home. Some sellers may not even know they have an option to negotiate.

Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, called it “the biggest watershed moment” for real estate in his 30 years covering the industry. He said he was surprised by the speed of the jury’s deliberations – “For such a complex case involving so much money, they obviously went into the jury room and everyone agreed” – but not by the verdict.

“This is clearly a case of antitrust violations,” Brobeck told me. “For nearly a century, the industry has been able to maintain high and flat commission rates. This decision indicates that it is going to be more difficult for them to do so in the future.”

How things can change forever

The impact of this decision could be staggering. If the plaintiffs get their case, buyers and sellers will start paying for their agents separately. Consumer advocates say it would provide more transparency and encourage each party to interact more with their agents. Instead of each party getting the customary fee of between 2.5% and 3.5% of the sale price, buyers and sellers will be more likely to shop around and find people who are willing to take a similar fee or a lower percentage.

The savings can be huge for both buyers and sellers. If the typical total commission for a real estate sale fell between 3% and 4% instead of today’s traditional 5% to 6%, Brobeck estimated that the savings for consumers could reach $20 billion to $30 billion per year. . Sellers are short on cash after a home sale, so paying just one broker can be a relief. But cash-strapped buyers, without the help of a mortgage, would have to pay their agents thousands of dollars out of their own pockets, on top of all the other fees – current rules don’t allow commissions to be included in loans this way. At the very least, buyers will be encouraged to negotiate to reduce fees. Some people may choose to pay agents by the hour, like we do with lawyers. At the extreme end, many people may forgo the services of an agent altogether.

Apart from adversely affecting home buyers and sellers, this decision could put immense pressure on real-estate agents and brokerages who provide them with training, back-end operations and legal assistance in exchange for a cut in their salaries. Commission. Experienced, well-connected agents who regularly hold high-dollar listings will probably be fine. But for uncertified agents or those who focus mostly on working with buyers, the situation can be dire. If fewer buyers seek out agents, or if they begin to negotiate aggressively to lower their fees, buyer-agent earnings may decline. The slowdown in home sales has already exposed a glut of agents, and if commission checks are reduced, there could be a mass exodus from the industry.

Consumer advocates like Brobeck have hailed these potential changes as a major win for consumers. Even though buyers have to pay out of pocket for agents, he says, everyone is better off when there is more transparency and the ability to negotiate. Good buyer’s agents who can prove their value will do just fine, Brobeck predicted. And the industry would be highly incentivized to change the rules so that buyers can roll their agents’ commissions into their home loan, which would mean they can still get the help of a professional without spending all that cash.

Others see these steps as dangerous steps backwards. Mike Rosenthal, a California agent with more than two decades of experience in the industry, told me he believes buyers and sellers would both be “greatly disadvantaged” if they had to pay their agents separately. Certainly, sellers may find relief by simply paying their side commissions. But the problem with selling your home is that, often, you have to turn around and buy another one. Rosenthal told me he’s worried about a new era in which more buyers will be forced to go through the process without an agent in their corner.

“I think there are going to be a lot of terrible, unintended consequences,” Rosenthal told me.

To be fair, some of the people I spoke to in the months before the trial expressed skepticism that things would really change much, even if NAR were forced to update those rules. who created the current method of paying agents. The thinking goes like this: Sellers might not do it passed To offer commission to buyer’s agents, but they will do it anyway because it is a time-tested way of getting the deal done. Buyers may also start making offers on the condition that the seller agrees to pay both agents’ commissions – otherwise, no deal.

Before the test, I spoke with longtime real-estate executive and consultant Saul Klein. I put forth the idea that the status quo would remain, but he did not accept it. He asked, in a competitive market like today’s, why would sellers willingly pay thousands of dollars to another party’s agent if they knew they did not have to?

“I believe that if you really have a choice, and buyers are beating down your door, you wouldn’t stick with the status quo,” Klein told me.

The strange thing is that this decision could be the beginning of an upheaval for the real-estate industry. NAR, one of the country’s largest trade groups, now faces the prospect of financial disaster if it is forced to pay the losses. The same situation is happening with the country’s two largest brokerage companies, HomeServices of America and Keller Williams. In addition to the legal and financial challenges, NAR is changing its leadership: The organization’s president stepped down earlier this summer following a New York Times investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and a “culture of fear” at the organization. Now its CEO, Bob Goldberg, is leaving his post at the end of this month, planning his retirement at the end of 2024. And just minutes after the verdict was announced, the plaintiff’s lead counsel filed a petition one more Inman pointed out that the class-action lawsuit against NAR and several other large brokerages, including Compass and Redfin, was not included in these initial proceedings. Now that lawyers smell blood and a lot of money, there will surely be more copycat lawsuits. Meanwhile, the Justice Department also wants to investigate NAR and its business practices. Even real-estate companies that were not named in the suit were shocked by the verdict. Share prices of real-estate companies like Zillow and Opendoor fell after the news broke, a sign that the decision represents an existential threat to the entire industry.

NAR and other defendants vowed to appeal the decision and said they would ask the court to reduce damages in the interim, which could mean several more years of legal battles. They may still be able to reach a settlement to avoid bankruptcy and prevent a coming wave of lawsuits. While the jury has reached a guilty verdict, we are waiting to see what action the judge will take, including ordering changes to the MLS rules and eliminating the requirement for sellers to compensate the buyer’s agent. It is possible This will probably involve another proceeding, so it may take weeks or even months for the next decision to be made.

However, even without sweeping changes to the rules, these lawsuits will certainly change the real estate landscape, Brobeck told me. That said, many buyers and sellers today do not realize that commissions can be negotiated; This test could change that. And remember, this is just the beginning.

“In a way,” Brobeck said, “the cat is out of the bag now.”

