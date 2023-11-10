lechtnauer

General Market Overview

Thanks to Liz Claman, Kathryn Meyers and Jake Mac for joining me on Fox Business – The Claman Countdown – on Tuesday. I connected with John Nazarian.

Here were my notes before the section:

Here’s what happened to last month’s earnings:

Here’s what has happened to the 10-year yield and the US dollar since October 16:

Watch the CEO of Mondelez (OREO maker) assess the worst-case scenario for GLP-1 weight loss drugs:

Short term: no effect

Long term: worst case (7-14% of US population using weight loss drugs) with maximum adoption = probability of 1/2 – 1% reduction in volume after 10 years. This means that it (among other known/unknown side effects) does not become a major issue.

zweig width thrust

The market achieved a “Zweig breadth thrust” on Friday. ZBT is calculated using a 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) of the ratio of increasing and decreasing issues to the sum of increasing and decreasing issues on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The indicator generates a buy signal when it moves from levels below 0.40 (40%) to levels above 0.615 (61.5%) within a 10-day period.

Only 17 signs have been found since World War II. The average 12-month return after the broad thrust is 23.3%.

Side note from Jay Capel (Sentiment Trader): Second signals coming within 18 months of the previous signal have performed even better than average (+26.8% on average 12 months later).

Carson/Ned Davis/FactSet

cooper standard update

stockchart

Cooper Standard continues to climb above average daily volumes. Since We Made It in May 2022 Podcast | Had it publicly on videocast and on Fox Business with Liz Claman in June 7, 2022 – so it has increased >3x (>200%). We believe this move is just beginning.

Here are some insights from our original thesis and updates:

ticker

The most important are the table above with IHS estimates of global light vehicle production. The main conclusion is that volumes are expected to return to 2017 levels by 2024 or 2025.

What Cooper Standard achieved in 2017:

$3.62b revenue

$452m ed. EBITDA (12.5% ​​revs)

$135M Net Income (3.73% Revs) ~18.78M Fully Diluted Shares = ($7.21/Share EPS)

Maximum stock price at $7.21/share EPS was $146.78 (August 3, 2018) = ~20x P/E multiple.

Here’s what Cooper could achieve in 2024-2025 if industry volumes meet expectations and approach 2017 levels:

$3.3B revenue (anti-vibration units sold. $320M revenue 2017)

$412m ed. EBITDA (12.5% ​​revs)

$123M Net Income (3.73% Revs) ~17.16M Fully Diluted Shares = ($7.19/Share EPS).

At 10x P/E = $71.90. Peak multiplier in 2017 = $146.37. Cut both in half and you’re still at a 5-10x+ bagger.

But, you say, rising interest expense will impact EPS. This is correct. Interest expense in 2017 was $42M, but taxes were $74M. While interest expense will be ~$100 million in 2024 or 2025 (assuming they don’t refinance at lower rates in the coming years), keep in mind they have $130 million in deferred tax assets. They will simply move to profitability and be able to use a significant portion of that asset to dramatically reduce their cash tax liability. In fact, it’s possible that EPS in 2024 or 2025 could be slightly higher than 2017 on the same volumes. The key would be which multiplier is specified (peak or trough)?

As I’ve said many times on my podcast|videocast there are three major reasons to buy ownership in a company: 1) Management respects equity (they’ve reduced the number of shares held over the last few years), 2) Management Comp is tied to ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) 3) Operating leverage in this business is unparalleled coming out of the troughs of the industry.

What’s new?

This last slide is the most important. Although market growth estimates are low, there is also conservative revenue growth for the company at 8% CAGR. 8% CAGR implies top-line revenues of $3.15 billion in 2025 and $3.4 billion in 2026. This puts us right in line with our original thesis from last year:

“$3.3B revenue (anti-vibration units sold. $320M revenue 2017)

$412m ed. EBITDA (12.5% ​​revs)

$123M Net Income (3.73% Revs) ~17.16M Fully Diluted Shares = ($7.19/Share EPS).

At 10x P/E = $71.90. Peak multiplier in 2017 = $146.37. Cut both in half and you’re still at a 5-10x+ bagger.”

Keep in mind our original thesis is based on 2017 margins. As you can see they have taken out meaningful costs (and increased pricing) over the last few years which means our end goal may be exceeded or reached earlier than anticipated. Only time will tell…

Take a look at Friday’s earnings call.

Jump in earnings:

Here are some of the other companies we’ve discussed on the podcast|videocast in recent weeks and months and how they performed this quarter:

investment.com

Some highlights from these earnings calls:

GNRC

stockchart

INTC

stockchart

disney

stockchart

Now on to the short term outlook for the general market:

In this week’s AAII sentiment survey results, the bullish percentage increased to 42.6% from 24.3% last week. The recession percentage dropped from 50.3% to 27.2%. What a difference a week makes. Opinion follows trends…

CNN “Fear and Greed” rose from 30 two weeks ago to 40 this week. Investors are still scared.

And finally, the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) fell from 66.67% equity exposure last week to 29.17% this week. The chase will continue from these disappointing levels towards the end of the year:

