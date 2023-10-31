Earnings Call: Denny's Q3 2023 Performance Reveals Growth and Strategic Initiatives By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) reported a 1.8% increase in same-restaurant sales for the third quarter of 2023, despite declining consumer confidence and restaurant traffic levels. The company’s focus on value proposition and off-premise options, along with the introduction of new menu items and technological innovations, have contributed to its performance.

Key findings from the earnings call include:

Denny’s reported same-restaurant sales growth of 1.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

The company introduced a new fall core menu and expanded testing of the $5.99 Grand Slam offer.

Denny’s is focusing on technology and innovation, including kitchen customization programs and new solutions like QR Pay and cloud-based POS platforms.

The company launched the Denny’s Gain Program for employee development and announced the expansion of Cakes Breakfast Café.

KK is undergoing a menu redesign and has opened three cafes with plans for more this year.

Denny’s estimates domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales will be up between 2.75% and 3.5% compared to 2022 and expects to open 35 to 45 restaurants on a consolidated basis.

The company expects commodity inflation to be 1% to 2% and labor inflation to be around 4% for 2023.

Despite the decline in consumer confidence in August and September, the company remained committed to its strategic initiatives. Denny’s completed its successful Baconalia promotion and introduced seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes, as well as launched a new fall core menu. The company also emphasized value with a steady increase in its overall price mix, and off-premise sales also saw growth.

Technological innovation was a key focus, with Denny’s implementing new solutions such as kitchen customization programs and QR Pay and cloud-based POS platforms. It also launched a Denny’s benefits program to support employee development.

Denny’s subsidiary, KK Breakfast Café, is redesigning the menu to better reflect its high-quality ingredients and made-from-scratch philosophy. Redesign has already tested the development, and the company is also testing alcohol in several cafes with promising results. KK has opened three cafes this year and has signed development agreements with existing franchisees to open four more.

In financial terms, Denny’s domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales rose 1.8% in Q3 2023. Franchise and license revenue was $61.0 million compared to $65.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s restaurant sales were $53.2 million, up 1.8%. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.2 million. The company estimates Denny’s domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales will be up between 2.75% and 3.5% compared to 2022. He estimates that 35 to 45 restaurants will open on a consolidated basis, including the opening of four to six KKs. The company expects commodity inflation to be 1% to 2% and labor inflation to be around 4% for 2023. Their consolidated adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $85 million to $87 million.

During the earnings call, CEO Kelly Valade discussed KK’s development agreements, saying it includes 14 franchises, including Denny’s franchises. The agreement covers one hundred units and is expected to open in a variety of locations, including the Tennessee market, the East Coast, Texas and California. The time frame of these agreements generally starts from one year for setting up the first unit and increases to five years for larger agreements.

In response to a question about sales drivers, Kelly Valade highlighted the upcoming launch of a new menu design on November 8, emphasizing breakfast items and value. He also mentioned menu innovations like the Salted Banana Caramel Pancakes and the upcoming remodel. CFO Robert Verostek said the company is excited about the off-premise business and mentioned expansion plans for the Banda Burrito test concept and a potential deal with Franklin Junction for virtual brands.

In terms of pricing, Robert Verostek shared that the 8.4% increase in menu pricing for the system is made up of 5.8% current year pricing and 2.8% carryover pricing. He said pricing in Q4 will be lower than Q3 and this trend is expected to continue in the first quarter of next year. He also noted that the company will take a strategic approach to pricing in response to the FAST Act in California, considering elasticity and using targeted pricing groups.

