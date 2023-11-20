Earnings Alert: UK stocks VOD and NG going ex-dividend soon

Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar tool for the UK market, we have shortlisted Vodafone Group PLC (GB:VOD) and National Grid plc (gb:ng), which are set to go ex-dividend this week. These stocks give investors a chance to own them and become eligible for upcoming dividend payments.

In terms of share price growth, both the stocks are rated moderate buy.

TipRanks offers a variety of tools to help users find dividend stocks that fit their preferences. The Dividend Calendar tool simplifies the process of screening and choosing stocks by highlighting stocks with upcoming payment schedules.

Let’s take a look at the details.

vodafone dividend date 2023

Vodafone is a leading European telecommunications company, providing a range of services including voice, messaging and Internet connectivity for both fixed and mobile networks.

The company currently has an attractive dividend yield of 10.69%. For fiscal year 2024, Vodafone announced an interim dividend of 4.5 euro cents per share, payable in February 2024. The ex-dividend date for the stock is Thursday, November 23rd.

Last week, the company published its half-yearly results for FY24 with improved revenues across all its markets. Total revenues declined 4.3% to €21.9 billion; However, services revenue increased by 4.2% in the first half. The favorable results are attributed to strategic price increases implemented in its key markets. The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance, addressing potential investors’ concerns and instilling confidence in both its outlook and dividend prospects.

Are Vodafone shares a good buy?

According to TipRanks, VOD stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on a total of nine recommendations. The average price forecast is 103p, with a high forecast of 165p and a low forecast of 70p. The Vodafone share price target implies an upside of 37% on current trading levels.

What is the next National Grid dividend 2023?

National Grid is a British utility company specializing in the transmission and distribution of electricity.

The company declared a half-yearly dividend of 19.4p per share for financial year 2024, payable on January 11, 2024. This was higher than the interim dividend of 17.84p per share paid in FY23. The ex-dividend date for the stock is November 23, 2023.

In its interim results for FY24, National Grid experienced a decline in pre-tax earnings, which fell 18% year-on-year to £1.37 billion. Similarly, operating profit declined by 11% over the same period, from £2.24 billion to £1.99 billion. The company said its earnings were hit by non-recurring costs and other insurance expenses.

The company estimates that underlying earnings per share for 2023-24 will be lower than the previous year due to changes in UK government legislation regarding capital allowances. However, it is bullish on its long-term goals and has extended its five-year financial framework for the period 2020/21 to 2025/26.

Is National Grid a good stock to buy?

NG stock has a Moderate Buy rating on TipRanks, supported by four Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The National Grid share price forecast is 1,160.4p, which is 14.3% above current levels.

exposure

Source: www.tipranks.com