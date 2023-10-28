Troy Millings, left, and Rashad Bilal, co-creators of Earn Your Leisure.

Source: Tyrell Davis

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are among the growing class of financial influencers who want to help people become smarter about money.

The duo – a former financial advisor and a teacher, respectively – launched the podcast “Earn Your Leisure” about five years ago with the mission of promoting literacy about money and entrepreneurship.

According to a study by the National Financial Educators Council, nearly 1 in 7 people could lose more than $10,000 in 2022 due to lack of financial literacy.

Millings said of the idea to create Earn Your Leisure, “I realized there were some things that weren’t taught inside schools – financial literacy and financial education was one of them.”

Today, Earn Your Leisure has expanded to produce multiple podcasts, host live events, and offer an online educational platform, EYL University. It has 1.4 million Instagram followers and another 1.4 million YouTube subscribers. Its flagship podcasts average 3 million downloads per month, Bilal and Millings said. It is also developing a financial literacy curriculum for high schools.

CNBC interviewed the two – who have been friends since childhood – to talk about personal finance and financial literacy in America

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

‘Investing is not just for the rich and wealthy’

Greg Icursi: You told CNBC said last year that its “purpose is financial literacy and empowerment.” When it comes to financial literacy, what’s the No. 1 mistake you see people make with their finances?

Rashad Bilal: not understanding the importance of investment, or [not] Knowing how compound interest works.

For a long time, investing was something that people viewed as a luxury, not a necessity. [thinking] If you can afford to invest you are in the top 1%, or you have to be rich to even consider this.

Investing is not just for the rich and wealthy. This is for everyone. You can start with small balances and dollar-cost averaging.

troy millings: Relationship with money: People don’t understand what to do with it or how to save it. These are simple concepts that are not taught to us. When we don’t know what to do, we do what we know, and that often means spending beyond our means. Mistakes happen because one is not educated.

People may have heard that investing and compound interest are important, but may not know why. Can you talk to him?

Bilal: The only way to truly achieve financial freedom is to grow your money without having to work for it. How to achieve this through investment. A dollar is only $1 if it is saved in a bank. But if invested, $1 can become $2.

Most people understand this without even fully understanding it because they have a retirement plan. The whole purpose of retirement planning is to invest. You put money into a 401(k), and that money is invested with the expectation that when you’re 65, 70 years old you’ll have a nest egg that you can take out and live out your life in retirement. Can.

The only way to have abundant money, without always having to work, is to find ways to make more money with the money you currently have.

What is needed to achieve financial freedom?

You mentioned financial freedom. How much money does someone need to be financially independent?

Bilal: I think everyone is different. I guess it depends on where you live. But I will say, I think you have to be in the eight-figure-net-worth range if you live in suburban or metropolitan areas. I would say that the $10 million figure will provide some degree of comfort if other aspects of your life are maintained.

And what is financial freedom?

Millings: I think it has enough financial resources to support your lifestyle, to pay for your living expenses and it also allows you to invest money.

It may be different. It could be in that eight-figure range. Or it could be seven digits. It’s really about having the financial resources to do what you want, investing and building generational wealth. It should be something that lasts for generations.

Some people may hear that – seven or eight points – and think, “How is this possible for me?” Do you think this is possible for most people?

Bilal: Most people probably won’t make $10 million – I’m being honest about the question you asked. We have to be honest.

But some people will. That’s why we’re big in entrepreneurship, we’re big in investing. You may not be able to accumulate $10 million in your lifetime, but you may be able to accumulate $1 million or $1.5 million. That’s still better than turning 70 with $20,000 in your bank account.

I think that by aspiring towards a certain goal, you may not actually be able to achieve that goal, but you will still probably be better off if you miss. [off] What would you be if you had no aspirations and didn’t follow any rules or try to invest or start a business; You survive with what you have. You won’t be able to buy a $1 million home if you only have $1,000 in your bank account. Even if you don’t follow the path leading to the goal, your life will be better financially.

Making it ‘good to be educated’ about money

For someone who is just starting to invest, how would you suggest they do so?

Millings: When you’re young, you want to be as aggressive as possible, and as you get older, you want to be more conservative. Reducing risk is a big part of this. We always tell people to start with an index – a complete index or a complete [industry] Sectors in exchange-traded funds. This protects you from the volatility of seeing a stock appreciate – where you may get some upside – or depreciate, where the risk of decline is far greater.

recently Discussion With entrepreneur and musician Sean “Diddy” Combs, you mentioned that when he met you, he said you “make it look cool to be educated.” How do you think about it?

Millings: We are authentically ourselves, so there is a natural relatability because people see themselves in us. When people talk about finance they try to make it a language that reaches the masses. Our mission was to democratize it, to make it something that was very relatable and digestible. We show up just the way we are, we wear sweatshirts, we wear hoodies. We represent everyone. It doesn’t seem like it’s only for an elite class or it’s only for a select crowd.

It’s the same thing in the classroom: a student has to feel that this is someone I can learn from and someone I want to teach. That’s how our audience feels when they see us. We are also very vocal about the fact that we are learning. We don’t know everything, and we expose people [the show] Who can educate us.

‘Having money does not reduce problems’

For your podcast, you’ve interviewed many famous and wealthy people – for example, professional athletes, musicians, and entertainers. Are there some things about finance that seem as confusing to the rich and famous as they do to the average person?

Bilal: Yes, I think a lot of people don’t have a complete understanding of finance. It doesn’t matter how much money you make. This is a common misconception.

Having money does not reduce problems, rather it makes problems worse. Understanding money or having a good understanding of money is not something that has to do with how much money you have.

I believe that financial literacy has metastasized to the highest level. These are the same issues everyone else has, just everyone else doesn’t have the opportunity to lose $30 million or invest $20 million in a bad investment and then it turns upside down. If they were given the chance they probably would, but the thing is they don’t have it. It’s a big microscope on celebrities because they are public figures.

Is it because rich people and celebrities have more spending power than the average person?

Bilal: I think it’s not just a spending situation. It is also a common misconception that they go bankrupt because they spend money recklessly. That’s a part of it. But the other key part is that they’re really trying to do the right thing, they’re just misinformed.

You must have noticed that many people take wrong decisions when it comes to investing. They will invest in things that could be Ponzi schemes, bad real estate deals, they will be led down a bad path when it comes to financial advisors or people they trust. They think they are doing something productive with their money but in reality they are losing money because the investments are not fully vetted, they do not fully understand what they are investing in.

So I think it’s a little more complicated than just spending habits. It all comes back to not having a basic level of understanding and education when it comes to money.

It seems like there’s some relatability there for everyday people.

Bilal: Sure. For example, look at crypto. if you see [the cryptocurrency] Dogecoin, a lot of people made ill-informed decisions. They felt they were doing something productive. They didn’t go into it with the intention of losing money. In his mind he was like, ‘This is an opportunity to turn $5,000 into $20,000.’ And they potentially lost all their money.

same thing [with celebrities], It has just been played on bigger levels.

