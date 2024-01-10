Earlyworks Company Limited signs an MoU with Social Finance Limited for Blockchain Game Development

TOKYO, Japan, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – EarlyWorks Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ELWS) (“Company” or “EarlyWorks”), a Japanese company that operates its proprietary private blockchain technology, the Grid Ledger System. (“GLS”) today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Social Finance Limited (“Social Finance”), the operator of the Web3 platform GuildQB, one of the largest blockchain gaming guilds . Japan to jointly develop blockchain game. This represents a major initiative by the company to leverage GLS in the gaming industry.

According to the MOU, the company and Social Finance agreed to work together to plan, develop and operate blockchain games using blockchain technology. EarlyWorks agreed to provide the GLS, design or offer design support for the blockchain game, and perform technical validation, system development, and operations. Social Finance is responsible for blockchain game planning, marketing and selling content in blockchain games, and the formation and operation of communities in blockchain games. The allocation of revenue will be determined upon negotiation between the company and Social Finance for each product.

This partnership aims to provide real-time processing capabilities and improve the user experience in blockchain games. Traditional blockchain games face algorithmic challenges associated with public chains, and struggle with high real-time processing. In contrast, GLS moves most of the public chain processing to a secure and highly available off-chain environment and connects seamlessly with public chains. As a result, GLS achieves ultra-high-speed processing, a feat that is beyond the capabilities of public chains operating independently. GLS enables real-time issuance of NFTs for purchase or transfer, immediate in-game use of NFT items, and effective use of NFT items in blockchain games. A simulation role-playing game is set to be released as the first blockchain-game based on GLS.

Mr. Satoshi Kobayashi, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of EarlyWorks, commented, “We are excited about this partnership with Social Finance, which looks forward to exploring new frontiers in gaming and opening up new possibilities for the industry. Furthermore, this initiative is set to consolidate our technological advantages by taking advantage of the higher processing speed of GLS and enhancing its compatibility with the gaming industry. We strongly believe that this partnership will further enhance the profitability of our GLS-based services across industries and expand our market footprint in the Web 3.0 era, driving sustainable value for our shareholders.

About this Social Finance Limited

Social Finance Limited is the operator of GuildCube, a social Web3 platform dedicated to the community of GameFi and NFT game players. GuildQB is one of the largest gaming guilds in Japan with over 150,000 SNS followers. Since GuildCube’s founding in the spring of 2022, it has been pushing out information about NFT games on its own media outlet, Scholars Lab, as well as on Instagram and Twitter.

About Earlyworks Co., Ltd.

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company that operates its proprietary private blockchain technology, GLS, to leverage blockchain technology in various applications across a wide range of industries. GLS is a hybrid blockchain that combines the technical advantages of blockchain and database technology. GLS features high-speed processing, which can reach 0.016 seconds per transaction, tamper-resistance, security, zero server downtime, and versatile applications. The applicability of GLS has been verified in many domains including real estate, advertising, telecommunications, metaverse and financial services. The company’s mission is to update GLS and make it an infrastructure in the coming Web3/Metaverse-like data society. For more information please visit the company’s website: https://ir.e-early.works/ ,

forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes will affect its financial condition, results of operations, business. Can influence strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “expect,” “estimate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” . ” “plans,” “will,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “could,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will prove correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ from anticipated results and investors should We encourage you to review other factors in the company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC that may affect its future results.

