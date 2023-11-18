Early Review of 3Q23 Capex Forecasts: Webscale and CNNO
This note provides a preliminary review of 3Q23 market growth and capex data for two of the three operator segments we cover: webscale, and carrier-neutral.
The analysis is based on a review of more than 80% of the reporting companies in two sections. Our official forecast for 2023 calls for $218B of capital spending for webscalers and $39B for carrier-neutral operators (CNNOs).
Market data for 3Q23 suggests that actual capex for both segments is likely to be closer to $200B and $36B respectively. However, this is a small change, and the technology portion of webscale capex is growing modestly.
Additionally, new data from DigitalBridge makes clear that private equity-funded spending is strong in the data center CNNO market, helping to offset the weak public CNNO market. As a result, the seller’s opportunity to sell in both of these markets in 2023 is roughly the same size as forecast.
