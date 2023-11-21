November 21, 2023
Early morning exercise may be the best time for weight loss


People are still discussing the best time to exercise, but a study suggests that working out in the morning might help manage weight.

According to an article by Harvard Medical School, scientists looked at information from the CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The survey tracked the physical activity of 5,285 people and noted when they exercised: in the morning, at midday, or in the evening.

People who followed the recommended exercise guideline of 150 minutes per week of moderate-to-vigorous activity and regularly worked out in the morning (usually between 7 am and 9 am) had a lower risk of obesity compared to those who were most active in the midday or evening.

Specifically, the morning group had a lower average body mass index and waist size than the other two groups. The findings were published online on 4 September 2023, by Obesity. 

 



