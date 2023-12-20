Early Governance Rewards Pool Contains a Total of 250M ENJ

The Enjin blockchain is undergoing security measures in view of the token migration that began on September 13. Furthermore, holders are encouraged to participate in validator and governance monitoring. To facilitate this, a sum of 250 million ENJ has been reserved for the Early Governance Rewards Pool. Those who actively participate in shaping the narrative of the Enjin blockchain will gradually gain access to these rewards. The awards are scheduled to be distributed in ten equal installments starting January 15, 2024.

Enjin Blockchain is a proof-of-stake blockchain that facilitates transactions involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The proof-of-stake chain ensures security, as holders stake ENJ, the native cryptocurrency. To maintain the integrity of the chain and prevent any one holder from gaining excessive control, a sufficient amount of ENJ must be staked. To maintain the autonomy and decentralization of the chain, a certain number of ENJ holders are required to participate in staking, a process that offers various incentives and penalties.

To reward early adopters and stakeholders for staking the Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in validator oversight and governance, the developers of the Enjin blockchain acknowledge the importance of maintaining the new proof-of-stake chain. 250 million ENJ have been set aside as stimulus. The rewards are expected to be distributed in ten equal payments starting January 15, 2024. 25 million ENJ will be released with each data release, with each interval equal to 30 epochs on the Enjin blockchain, or approximately 30 calendar days.

As of December 14, 55% of the ENJ allowed for ERC-20 token exchanges has been successfully claimed following the Enjin blockchain going live on September 15 and its token migration. Native ENJ holders are incentivized to participate in governance and help secure the chain.

Nominees cannot be nominated directly by holders; Instead, enrollment pools should be used. Only owners of the limited-edition Dezeen NFT collection, details of which will be revealed later, will be able to organize a nomination pool. The inventor of the nomination pool receives a share of the reward from the validators, usually 5%. The remaining stake is given to holders who staked ENJ in the pool in proportion to the amount staked. These rewards are given in exchange for validator monitoring.

