'Early bull market' – Bitcoin price headed for first-ever weekly golden cross

Bitcoin (BTC) is preparing for an “early bull market” as a unique chart feature for the first time in history.

one in Post On December 7 on X (formerly Twitter), entrepreneur Alistair Milne drew attention to Bitcoin’s first weekly “golden cross.”

Bitcoin went from death cross to golden cross in 10 months

The recent BTC price surge has brought considerable benefits to various Bitcoin investor groups, but the 165% year-to-date gain is now significant for another reason.

If the current performance continues, Bitcoin will see a crossover of two weekly moving averages (MAs), which have never given such a bullish signal before.

The 50-week and 200-week MA are key trendlines for Bitcoin traders and analysts. The latter is the last bear market support level, and its value has never declined until now.

The 200-week MA made headlines earlier this year when the spot price fell below it in an unprecedented move.

Now on the upside, BTC price strength is on track to push the 50-week MA trendline above its 200-week counterpart. Known as a “golden cross” on lower time-frames, it is considered a classic bullish signal, and for Milne, the motivation is that the stock could rise significantly if this event occurs.

“This bear market was the ‘worst’ as we spent time below the 200-week moving average price (red) for the first time in Bitcoin history,” he commented.

“The 50-week moving average will now soon move back above the 200-week MA, forming a ‘golden cross’ for the first time. QED: Early Bullish Market.

BTC/USD 1-week chart with 50, 200MA. Source: Trading View

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView suggest that BTC/USD could also achieve a weekly golden cross before the end of 2023.

Bearish BTC price predictions remain in place

Not every popular market commentator is bullish on Bitcoin after it rocketed to $44,000 this week, as Cointelegraph reported.

Some believe that the buyer momentum has ended, and powerful large-volume sellers are still able to drive the market significantly lower.

One of the popular traders among them is Crypto Chase, who disclosed a short BTC position as Bitcoin crossed $43,000. He warned that what happens next could include a trip to the lows of $20,000.

“I have not changed my prejudice. I’m still bearish in the 40s and looking for the low 30s or even low 20s before a new ATH, and that’s where I’m at atm,” part of X analysis. Reading Same day.

Crypto Chase said that only a move toward a new all-time high, or ATH, would change the forecast, but he had “no confidence” in this path.

He is not alone. Controversial crypto trader Il Capo is still sticking to this even more bearish BTC price forecast, believing that $12,000 is Bitcoin’s real bottom target.

In a post to Telegram channel subscribers on December 1, he called for a “major drop of around 30-40% to $30k-31k”.

“This will be the beginning of the surrender incident,” he claimed.

