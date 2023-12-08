The controversial but much-discussed topic on the Bitcoin blockchain hit another milestone on Thursday, with Ordinals Inscription setting a daily record for sales. Ordinals inscription number eight from the Honey Badger collection sold for 10.4 BTC on Magic Eden on Thursday, the NFT marketplace said on Twitter.

According to Magic Eden, Honey Badger is a collection of 10K sequential inscriptions ranging from 8 to 1029518.

The inscription was purchased by pseudonymous Twitter user “OG Gen,” Magic Eden said, tagging the account. Magic Eden, already the number one marketplace for NFTs on the Solana blockchain, launched the Ordinals NFT marketplace in March just as the hype around Ordinals Inscription began.

General Manager of Bitcoin at Magic said, “We like the energy in the Ordinals ecosystem right now, and seeing a big marquee sale like Inscription #8 fetch close to $460K really shows the value people see in digital artifacts permanently imprinted on the Bitcoin blockchain. reinforces.” Eden, chris akhavanTold to decrypt.

The Magic Eden account on Twitter declared the OG general a “legend”. The OG General has not yet responded to a request for comment, but tweeted late Thursday, “Ordinances cannot be stopped!”

🪖Inscription #8 was marked when almost no one cared about inscriptions, on January 15 at 1 SAT/VB. “Ordinances cannot be stopped!!” Back at work, I’m just warming up. LFG!! thanks to the legends @mfigge And @huep Months ago for providing me initial information about… pic.twitter.com/V6cOmY3sLF – The OG General (@TheOG_General) 8 December 2023

Magic Eden added support for BRC-20 tokens in June. The BRC-20 protocol ordinals allows enthusiasts to create not only inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain, but also meme coins.

Ordinals inscriptions – similar to NFTs – are digital assets denominated in Bitcoin’s smallest denomination, the Satoshi. The writing of media, including artwork, text, videos, and even video games, on Satoshi is possible due to the Taproot upgrade launched on the Bitcoin network in November 2021.

According to a report by Dune, more than 46 million ordinals have been recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain since then. casey rodermer Launched the Ordinals Project in January.

On Wednesday, renowned auction house Sotheby’s announced the first sale of pseudonymous artist Shuramatoshi’s collection titled “Bitcoin Showroom.” Shoramotoshi called the collection a “pixelated recap” of Bitcoin’s 13-year history.

According to Dunn, more than $106 million has been spent on fees related to serial inscriptions. Similar projects have now emerged on other blockchains, such as EthScript on Ethereum and TON20 on the TON blockchain.

However, the popularity of Ordinals, as well as the increase in network traffic and fees, has led to calls for their removal.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashzer again condemned Ordinals inscriptions, calling them spam on the Bitcoin network.

“’Inscriptions’ are exploiting a vulnerability in Bitcoin Core to spam the blockchain,” Dashzer wrote on Twitter, adding that Bitcoin Core lets users limit the size of additional transaction data. “By obfuscating their data as program code, inscriptions overcome this limitation.”

Bitcoin purists like Dashjar are clearly not fans of stunts like filling block space with the classic video game Doom, which is well outside their concept of the number one blockchain by market capitalization. Nevertheless, miners are taking advantage of the increase in demand.

“I’m a proponent of using block space, and Ordinals seems like a really good way for you to use that block space because it’s important to my customers, who are the miners,” the founder and CEO said. of Luxor Technology. , nick hansen Told to decrypt.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

