Eagles 'open' to trading former first-round pick

The Eagles have already made their most impressive move of the year so far on the trade front by acquiring safety Kevin Byard from the Titans. However, Philadelphia could be without a notable defender as soon as another settles in there.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the defending NFC champions are “open” to trading defensive end Derek Barnett before the upcoming deadline. The Eagles have an abundance of money, and the 27-year-old has been linked to trade talks in the past. As a result, it wouldn’t come as a complete surprise to see him move in the near future.

Barnett was allowed to explore a trade last summer, knowing that he was likely to have a reduced workload compared to previous seasons. Given that 2023 is the final year of his contract – which he agreed to restructure in a move that amounted to a pay cut in terms of his maximum earnings – a trade clearing the way for more playing time makes sense. will be. Didn’t work out before the campaign, but Barnett could be a low-cost add for teams wanting pass rush depth.

The former first-rounder was limited to just one game in 2022 due to an ACL injury. He has managed to stay healthy in all seven games so far this season, but he has only recorded a 21% defensive snap share. That career-low figure (for full campaigns) has contributed to Barnett’s low statistical output: three tackles and zero sacks or QB pressures. After leading the league in sacks last season, Philadelphia currently ranks third with 24, so moving on from Barnett wouldn’t leave the team shorthanded on the defensive front.

The change to his contract will give the Tennessee product only a $1.13 million base salary for this season; The acquiring team will be responsible for a proportionate share of that figure. Trading Barnett would result in a slight net loss for the Eagles in cap space this season, although the opposite is true for 2024, which has a void year in his deal. A change in scenario could increase usage and production, and thus increase his stock ahead of free agency.

Barnett was a consistent contributor to the Eagles’ forward team before his ACL injury. He recorded at least five sacks in three of his first four seasons, but has not been able to maintain that production since. Changing Barnett’s current playing time situation would require a lot to change on Philadelphia’s depth chart – which includes Haason Redick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and first-round rookie Nolan Smith.

Thus, the latter will be a name to watch before the October 31 trade deadline. As Breyer noted, the Eagles could also be involved in other moves as they look to repeat their postseason run from last season, and further additions would not be surprising. Currently, Philadelphia has $3.2M available in cap space.

