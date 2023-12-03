Each Bitcoin transaction consumes 4,200 gallons of water – enough to fill a swimming pool – and could potentially cause freshwater shortages.

Cryptocurrency mining, primarily with Bitcoin and Ethereum, has always been controversial due to the energy and resource consumption required to mine the currency. However, there is a new concern for Bitcoin, as a recent report shows that it consumes 4,227 gallons of fresh water for every single transaction, whether buying or selling. Due to these transactions, if the currency is more widely adopted, many countries such as the United States could face freshwater shortages.

This detailed report highlights the impact of Bitcoin on water security worldwide, drawing comparisons to Kazakhstan, where freshwater consumption is very high and there are few mitigation solutions. The study was conducted by Alex de Vries, a data scientist at DNB, and Alex de Vries, a researcher at VU Amsterdam, who emphasized that its water consumption has increased over the past few years. They also calculated that the computational process behind the Bitcoin network uses 8.6 to 35.1 billion liters of water annually in the United States, or the equivalent of about one swimming pool per transaction.

How is freshwater consumption calculated?

The study included both direct and indirect water footprints, both from freshwater sources. These data centers consume water for cooling systems and air humidification to maintain these servers. Other sources of freshwater consumption are its use to generate the electricity needed to keep these servers active. Electricity consumption is stable, and water usage is also stable.

From this observation, it was calculated that 4,227 gallons of fresh water were consumed during each transaction.

(Image credit: Cell)

In the United States, by March 2023, annual total consumption is estimated to be between 93.5 and 120 gigalitres, equivalent to the average water consumption of approximately 300,000 US households; Most Bitcoin mining occurs in Texas, which consumes 53.1 to 68.4 GL of freshwater. These consumptions are largely calculated from Bitcoin operations. To give you a perspective of its volume, one gigalitre (GL) is equal to 1,000,000,000 liters (264,172,052 gallons) or 1,000 megalitres.

The study also looked at Bitcoin mining operations in Kazakhstan, which could face a severe freshwater shortage of 997.9 GL by 2030. The main reason for this is that China has banned Bitcoin operations, and as a result, many mining operations have relocated there, making the country the largest hub. For Bitcoin mining. Although consumption by the United States is not small, specific solutions can be implemented to benefit the local population.

It is important to differentiate between direct and indirect water consumption as it helps to identify and implement an alternative method to save precious useful water for human, animal and environmental consumption.

solution to growing problem

Many practical solutions can be quickly implemented, such as immersing mining servers in dielectric fluids for cooling instead of water cooling. Indirect water consumption can also be reduced if power stations switch to sources that do not use water, such as wind, solar, and thermoelectric power generators using dry cooling systems. Switching to non-fresh water sources also helps, especially in coastal states. Although this cannot solve all of the freshwater consumption problems created by this operation, it can help reduce it while addressing other concerns such as electronic waste.

In comparison, the Ethereum network has reduced its power consumption by modifying its central ecosystem and software. However, the Bitcoin community is reluctant to make such software changes. A bill called the Crypto-Asset Environmental Transparency Act would force crypto mining operations and such data centers to mandately disclose emissions, leading to more water usage data. This implementation is not exclusive to cryptocurrencies, and Meta has announced its water footprint, providing a blueprint for how its impact can be calculated and declared. While most Bitcoin mining occurs outside the US, this will serve as a framework for other countries if they are willing to implement it accordingly.

Source: www.tomshardware.com