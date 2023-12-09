The anti-corruption agency now wants to charge former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, his former tourism counterpart Najib Babalola and budget controller Margaret Nyakango on corruption charges.

Mr Yatani, former Treasury Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Muiya and Dr Nyakango are in trouble over the Sh6 billion Telkom takeover.

On the other hand, Mr Balala and his former PS are to be alleged to have alleged that the Tourism Fund fraudulently paid Sh8.5 billion to establish the Coast branch of Kenya Utali College (later renamed Ronald Ngala Utali College).

“It has been reported that tourism fund managers have inflated the cost of setting up the college to $10.4 billion against the initial cost of $1.95 billion,” the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) third quarter report said “

The EACC established that the entire amount paid to the firms was not valid, as a total of more than Sh1, 483, 460,914.97 was paid (to the firms).

Over the Sh6 billion Telkom buy-back deal, the EACC wants Yatani, Muiya and Nyakango to be charged with 11 crimes including money laundering.

The commission has also recommended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Mulele Ingonga to charge Muiya with similar offences.

Others targeted for prosecution are Telkom Kenya Chief Executive Officer Mugo Kabati, Chief Finance Officer Alan Wainaina, Chief Operating Officer Kosi Ali, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer Julius Cheptoni.

A report laying charges against the officers was compiled and sent to Mr Ingonga on August 29, 2023.

However, they have not yet acted on the EACC recommendations.

The recommendations to charge Ms Nyakang’o after she was charged with three counts of fraud, running a SACCO without a license and forgery have added to her ongoing troubles.

He got relief after the High Court issued an order suspending his prosecution following a petition.

The administration of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta acquired a 60 per cent stake in Telkom Kenya for Sh6 billion in a controversial deal executed ahead of the 2022 general elections.

“…the report was compiled and sent to the DPP with recommendations to charge the former CS to the National Treasury, the former PS to the National Treasury, the Controller of Budget, the former Director General of Public Investment and Portfolio Management, the Chief Executive Officer of Telkom Kenya given. Ltd., the Chairman of the Board of Telkom Kenya Limited, the Chief Operating Officer, the Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer and the Chief Finance Officer of Telkom Kenya Limited and a transaction advisor to Helios will be charged,” the report said.

The details are contained in EACC’s third quarter report for July to September 2023 and signed by its CEO Twalib Mbarak and Chairperson David Oginde.

Test

The agency on March 6, 2023 launched an investigation into the government’s alleged irregular acquisition of Telkom Kenya shares from Helios Investors LLP, which cost it Sh6 billion, following a complaint by Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge.

The investigation revealed that the search for potential investors stopped when Mr Yatani wrote a letter dated March 29, 2022, regarding the government’s approval of Jamhuri Holdings Limited’s (JHL) decision to exit Telkom, the EACC said. Told in.

Documents previously tabled before Parliament cited the Kenyan government’s frustration with Helios Investors LLP/JHL’s exit from Telkom Kenya, which began on April 1, 2022, and ends in September 2022.

“The investigation further established that the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) did not approve the acquisition of 60 percent shares of Telkom Limited by the government in the transaction under investigation because certain conditions given by the authority were not met by Telkom Kenya Limited Was. ,” the report says.

It also reveals that former Attorney General Paul Kihara did not issue his opinion despite the existence of correspondence between Mr. Yatani and Mr. Kihara.

The report said, “The investigation revealed that despite correspondence between the former Attorney General and the former CS National Treasury, the AG’s office did not issue a legal opinion, nor incorporate the AG’s comments and advice into contractual documents Went.”

The EACC also established that the acquisition of shares by the State from JHL does not meet the threshold provided in Regulation 40(3) and 4(3) and 4(A) of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015 .

The EACC said the transaction was ‘not unexpected and unavoidable’ and therefore failed to meet the threshold.

In 2007, the government decided to privatize the telco by selling 51 percent of its shares to Orange East Africa (OREA) Limited, a subsidiary of France Telkom SA (FT), a move intended to improve its performance and ” Keep it on the path to profitability.”

But Telkom Kenya’s performance continued to be poor. It failed to generate enough revenue even to cover its operating costs, let alone repay the amount of loans given by shareholders; Government of Kenya and OrEA.

It was technically insolvent and shareholders had two options – either restructure its balance sheet or voluntarily liquidate it.

In 2012, shareholders decided to restructure the telco’s balance sheet, owing Sh50.9 billion to shareholders – OrEA owed Sh44 billion and the state owed Sh6.9 billion.

OrEA wrote off Sh33.5 billion and converted the remaining Sh10.5 billion into equity, while the government converted Sh6.9 billion of debt into equity.

In addition to the money laundering offence, the EACC wants the officers charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime, fifteen counts of abuse of office and two alternative counts of willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of funds, including conflict of interest. , among others.

Source: www.bing.com