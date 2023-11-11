EA UFC 5 patch: Long-awaited gameplay tweak is part of new update

Tom Aspinall in EA UFC 5 Credit: EA

EA’s development team has heard the outcry from the EA UFC community.

Mako, the game’s community manager, posted patch notes for the update which was released to users on Thursday.

The first bullet-point in the update addresses the stamina problem that has plagued the game’s stand-up encounters since launch.

According to the notes, the new update: “Increased the long-term stamina cost of Strike in Stand-up.”

Hopefully this should put a stop to block-breakers who spam 1-2 combinations and hooks without risking weakening their opponent’s defense. This change may also make working the body a more viable approach, as exhausting stamina is a key part of that strategy.

Here are other bullet points from the update:

Fixed an issue that imposed excessive vulnerability on returns from side sway.

There will now be much less vulnerability, even much less than in UFC 4, which was our intention with sway buffs at launch.

Fixed inconsistency between different types of jabs and struts.

The regular edition/skin received some glitches at launch, but these were not applied to the alternate editions. All versions now have proper nerfs.

Removed the stamina drain applied to the submissive fighter in the headlock (standing guillotine) clinch position.

The main fighters are still out of stamina. This is likely to encourage the strategy of starting the guillotine submission immediately, unless you are close enough to the cage to quickly walk to it, as initiating a submission by reaching the cage results in a slightly stronger entry.

Decreased how often the AI ​​spins and uses Spinning Strike.

Fixed an issue that caused the rear leg kick combo from the lead hook to be very slow. The combo should now have proper speed.

The range of major lunging punches has been reduced.

All four major lunging punches now have less range: the jab, the straight, the lead hook, and the rear hook. When you see them running, their range was also the same. But with a big blow, such limits seemed exaggerated and the moves seemed too fast. They should now behave in a more authentic manner. The sprinting version of these attacks was not weakened.

The kick catch prevents the flying knee of the submissive fighter while the attacker is delivering a blow.

It was possible to take flying knees in situations that made no sense, which led to some risky and inappropriate interactions. The submissive fighter can no longer throw a flying knee when it makes no sense, especially when the dominant fighter is kicking and already releasing the submissive’s leg.

This update feels like a push towards realism and gameplay balance.

I’ve played five matches since the update and I can see a slight change in stamina. However, I need a little more before I can accurately assess the impact.

I will also keep an eye on community sentiment to get a sense of the consensus regarding the update.