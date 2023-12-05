E3 Lithium plans for significant growth in 2024 on the back of successful 2023

Main characteristics:

E3 Lithium achieved a significant milestone in 2023, including the following breakthroughs: Its resource was upgraded to 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and indicated Completion of first-of-its-kind Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) field pilot plant in Alberta Production of Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Moving into 2024, the first catalytic E3 lithium is expected to be completed, consisting of: Announcing the DLE technology selected for its first commercial facility that enables the most viable process and economics Announces selection of key technology and equipment vendor for its downstream refining process Exploring further opportunities to enhance shareholder value with its strong balance sheet Publishing the first Alberta Lithium Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) outlining updated project economics



Calgary, Alberta, December 05, 2023–(Business Wire)–E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), “E3 Lithium” or the “Company,” Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, wishes to provide a summary of its successes and outline its plans through 2023. I am happy. For growth in all aspects of your business in 2024.

“We have set ourselves ambitious goals in 2023 to advance our technology and our business; we have been successful in meeting every milestone,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO. “The results we demonstrated in 2023 will continue to enable our PFS to be completed in 2024. With the design of the commercial facility solidified, E3 can look at a variety of growth and value creation opportunities behind our industry is the leading resource and demonstrated DLE process.”

2023 achievements

In March, E3 Lithium outlined its goals for 2023, focused on upgrading its resource, executing its field pilot plant, producing battery-grade lithium and advancing its PFS. E3 Lithium has consistently performed against its targets, creating a strong foundation to deliver further growth in 2024. In 2023, the company:

Completed 16.0 Mt LCE M+I resource upgrade, largest in Canada: In addition to upgrading its resource to 16.0 million tonnes of measured and indicated LCE, E3 Lithium also increased its Alberta-based land position.

DLE was successfully demonstrated on a large scale in Alberta: E3 Lithium reported on the successful results of the two technologies in construction, operation and its DLE field pilot plant, demonstrating the success of DLE on E3 Lithium’s brine. E3 Lithium proved that multiple DLE technologies could extract lithium from Alberta brines.

Production of 99.78% pure battery-grade lithium hydroxide and advanced negotiations with off-takers: E3 Lithium produced battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) with a purity of 99.78%, demonstrating its brine in a battery flowsheet and pursuing discussions and relationships with potential off-takers.

Best-in-class PFS launched with globally leading EPC: With Fluor selected to lead the PFS of E3 Lithium, the company is progressing rigorous engineering and design for its first commercial facility, including evaluating options to increase LHM’s plant capacity to more than 20,000 tonnes/year. Is included.

Its financial position strengthened considerably: The company received a $3.5MCAD grant from Natural Resources Canada, leveraged funds from previously announced grants and secured close to $30MCAD through an oversubscribed fundraise without any warrants, strengthening E3 Lithium’s balance sheet in 2024 and Established almost unique ability to carry out his plans. ,

Progressive Corporate Growth and Maturity: In 2023, E3 Lithium announced its strategically located Saskatchewan lithium assets, grew its team, board of directors and advisory committee, and continues to advance its work with its partners including Imperial Oil and Pure Lithium.

Chris Doornbos said, “The E3 team is very excited about what’s to come in 2024. This year’s work demonstrated significant technological breakthroughs at all levels and built a strong foundation from which we can look forward to another year Can implement ambitious development plans.” “We are a global lithium leader and will continue to aggressively implement our plans for reliable, high ESG lithium production in North America. I want to thank our shareholders and supporters for supporting the company in 2023.”

2024 development plans

In the first half of 2024, E3 Lithium intends to advance all aspects of its business towards the delivery of its first commercial facility. Detailed guidance will be available in the new year to outline full year deliverables:

reservoir development : Among other reservoir development activities, E3 is looking forward to booking Canada’s first lithium-in-brine reserves in 2024 as part of the Lithium PFS.

DLE Advancement: The company is continuing DLE testing and analysis and will select the technology for its first commercial facility. The selection will be based on technical performance, economics and commercial readiness.

Downstream Flowsheet Progress: In 2024, E3 Lithium plans to announce the selection of an established lithium refining vendor and continue progress on flowsheet development, production of LHM, and relationship-building with potential off-takers.

PFS Completion: E3 Lithium aims to issue its NI 43-101, National Standard PFS document, in the first half of 2024. This report will outline the engineering and design details for the first commercial facility, including plant capacity, and will include an updated schedule and Class IV cost estimates. The company will initiate the necessary regulatory and permitting processes for the construction of the commercial facility.

commercial activities: The company plans to expand its team to support the growth in its business activities and opportunities following the success of PFS.

2024 Guidance and Company Webinar

In early 2024, E3 Lithium will provide detailed guidance on its plans for the year and the milestones the company can expect to deliver to shareholders and other key stakeholders. Interested parties will be invited to hear more about these plans via a webinar with President and CEO Chris Doornbos.

From the Board of Directors

Chris Doornbos, President and CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with total measured and indicated mineral resources of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 0.9 million tonnes of LCE inferred mineral resources in Alberta. As reported in E3’s preliminary economic assessment, the NPV8% of the Clearwater Lithium Project is USD 1.1 billion, with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 million at a 27% IRR post-tax. E3 Lithium aims to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electric revolution. With significant lithium resources and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the ability to deliver lithium to market from one of the world’s best jurisdictions.

1: Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 Technical Report has been revised as of September 17, 2021. Gordon McMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Graham Binks, MAUSIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Ltd. (Report date: June 15, 2018, Effective date: June 4, 2018 Revision date: September 17, 2021). The Mineral Resources NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (estimated). Mineral Resources NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured and indicated). All reports are available on E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

