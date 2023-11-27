E3 Lithium announces appointment of Director of Investor Relations and expands team to support projects and operations

Calgary, Alberta, November 27, 2023–(Business Wire)–E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:ETL) (FSE:OW3) (OTCQX:EEMMF), “E3 Lithium” or the “Company”, Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Boschman to the role of Director, Investor Coming to relationships and corporate communications effective immediately. The company is also excited to have Paul Godley join the team as Senior Project Director responsible for the execution of the Clearwater project.

Robin has over 15 years of experience in the energy industry at private and public companies, including over ten years at a company acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Her experience includes leading communications teams and strategies spanning investor relations, media relations, crisis communications, financial communications, employee and stakeholder relations, marketing and PR and social investing. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Communications degree in Public Relations from Mount Royal University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Calgary. Robin is also a Director of the Battery Metals Association of Canada.

Robin will be responsible for managing the company’s investor relationships and advancing E3 Lithium’s capital markets access. She will also be responsible for reputation and brand management as well as the overall external communications function.

E3 Lithium is also pleased to welcome Paul Godley to the company in the role of Senior Director, Project Execution. Paul is a professional engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in various project, governance and engineering roles, including leading the design and execution of natural gas and liquids projects. His experience includes over 12 years at TC Energy, where he managed the implementation of over $5 billion of new capital infrastructure in Canada and the US. He has an extensive project execution background including experience in regulatory, landowner consultation, stakeholder relations, engineering management. Contract and contractor management, quality and safety programs.

Paul will be responsible for implementing and delivering E3 Lithium’s first commercial facility and will work closely with the project team currently providing pre-feasibility studies.

“I am very excited to see Robin move into this focused and important role and to welcome Paul to the team,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. “Robin has demonstrated a clear ability to foster relationships and create structure and strategy in his work to date. We look forward to both Paul and Robin starting in their new roles and driving the company forward.”

As previously reported in its news release dated September 12, 2023, E3 Lithium appointed Meadowbank Strategic Partners to provide investor relations support services, effective September 15, 2023, subject to regulatory approval and in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Did. Under the agreement, Meadowbank will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month for the term of the agreement, with the first two months prepaid as a retainer (valued at CAD$10,000). The agreement can be terminated by either party on 30 days’ notice.

From the Board of Directors

Chris Doornbos, President and CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with total measured and indicated mineral resources of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 0.9 million tonnes of LCE inferred mineral resources in Alberta. As reported in E3’s preliminary economic assessment, the NPV8% of the Clearwater Lithium Project is USD 1.1 billion, with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 million at a 27% IRR post-tax. E3 Lithium aims to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electric revolution. With significant lithium resources and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the ability to deliver lithium to market from one of the world’s best jurisdictions.

1: Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 Technical Report has been revised as of September 17, 2021. Gordon McMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Graham Binks, MAUSIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Ltd. (Report date: June 15, 2018, Effective date: June 4, 2018 Revision date: September 17, 2021). The Mineral Resources NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (estimated). Mineral Resources NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured and indicated). All reports are available on E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Is. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current opinion and expectations. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuations in commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies that have not yet been developed, Has not been tested or, as explained in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca, proven on a commercial scale or based on the Company’s salience, competitive risks and availability of financing. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance on them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

